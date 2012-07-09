* Goldman Sachs issues buy recommendation for Sept aluminium * Euro hovers near two-year low on economic concerns * Investors worry expansion flagging in China By Melanie Burton and Eric Onstad LONDON, July 9 Copper edged higher on Monday on hopes for more monetary easing by top metals consumer China, but gains were capped by concerns that a euro group meeting may not yield concrete results for the region's economy. China's annual consumer inflation came in at 2.2 percent, a lower rate than May's 3.0 percent, which left room for Beijing to ease policy without stoking upward price pressures and helped most commodities recover from the previous session's losses triggered by dismal U.S. jobs data. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $7,546 a tonne by 1406 GMT, versus a last bid of $7,530 a tonne on Friday. Copper earlier in the day sank to its lowest since June 29 at $7,486 a tonne and is not far from six-month lows of $7,219.50 touched on June 22. Copper prices have erased gains of more than 12 percent to trade in negative territory for the year. Analysts said there was a risk to the downside. "Charts are showing that the recent advance is fraying, having failed to take out the down channel," analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone said in a note. "It is difficult to know whether copper will retest the recent lows again, but certainly there are not too many bullish macro variables that argue otherwise." Investors are worried that Chinese gross domestic product figure this week will show that expansion is flagging in the world's second-biggest economy. "Chinese inflation data showed a drop, so that might allow more easing to take place without causing inflationary pressures. More negative might be the GDP numbers since we had a rate cut last week. That could negative for copper," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for 40 percent of refined copper demand last year. "The trend this week could be down. The euro is on its lows, and I think there could be more to come especially if today's (euro group) meeting disappoints," Bhar added. The euro hovered near a two-year low, and European shares fell on a darkening global growth outlook combined with low hopes of progress in Europe's debt crisis at a key meeting of finance ministers. A weaker euro makes dollar-based commodities more expensive for holders of the single currency. "The start of last week we had a vicious short-covering rally. That took out all the light shorts. We are higher now, but in economic terms what has changed? We are in a bear maket and so now we are drifting lower again," an LME floor trader said earlier in the day when copper had dipped into the red. ALUMINIUM ATTRACTS A build-out of social housing in China's eastern provinces suggest metals, many of which are near 2012 lows, represent value on a six-to-12-month time horizon, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Monday. "We expect that a pick-up in Chinese activity, moderate U.S. growth and a build-out of social housing will support metals from current levels ... prices across the complex generally present value to consumers ... assuming European 'containment'," it said. The bank issued a buy recommendation for Sept 2012 aluminium call options, in particular, given the expected pick-up and its view that aluminium prices are low by historical standards. "We believe aluminium calls are a good way to express our constructive view on aluminium ... A less leveraged way to trade this view would be to open a long September aluminium futures position with 15 percent upside to our forecast of $2,200/T," it said. Aluminium gained 1.2 percent to $1,918.25 a tonne from a last bid of $1,896 a tonne on Friday. In other metals, tin rose 0.8 percent to $18,650 a tonne while zinc , used in galvanizing, added 0.1 percent to $1,846 a tonne. Battery material lead fell 50 cents to $1,859.50 a tonne while nickel gained 0.9 percent to $16,299 a tonne. Metal Prices at 1417 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 342.00 1.35 +0.40 344.75 -0.80 LME Alum 1916.50 -27.50 -1.41 2020.00 -5.12 LME Cu 7542.75 -152.25 -1.98 7600.00 -0.75 LME Lead 1859.00 -1.00 -0.05 2034.00 -8.60 LME Nickel 16281.00 131.00 +0.81 18650.00 -12.70 LME Tin 18650.00 150.00 +0.81 19200.00 -2.86 LME Zinc 1845.00 1.00 +0.05 1845.00 0.00 SHFE Alu 15540.00 -75.00 -0.48 15845.00 -1.92 SHFE Cu* 55300.00 -510.00 -0.91 55360.00 -0.11 SHFE Zin 14670.00 -55.00 -0.37 14795.00 -0.84 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07