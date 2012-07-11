* Nickel near 2.5 year lows on weak stainless steel demand
By Melanie Burton
LONDON, July 11 Copper was flat on Wednesday
subdued by worries about a global slowdown following a weak
start to the U.S. corporate earnings season and amid protracted
sovereign debt problems in Europe, while traders awaited key
economic data from top metals consumer China later this week.
LME copper traded at $7,506 a tonne at 1015 GMT,
little changed from Tuesday's close of $7,490 a tonne. Prices
have rebounded from six month lows of $7,233.25 a tonne hit one
month ago, and are down one percent on the year.
"Markets are really quiet, there's no conviction in any
direction. Investors are very uncommitted and consumers are away
from the market because summer trade has started," analyst
Stephen Briggs of BNP Paribas said.
"People are waiting for something concrete to happen in terms
of the Fed, endless drama in Europe, and China's GDP," he added.
European shares fell on Wednesday after profit warnings from
U.S. companies compounded fears the sluggish global economy will
erode earnings, while scepticism over the euro zone's ability to
tackle its debt crisis pressured other risk assets.
With trade already thinned by Europe's summer, where much of
industry shutters for a long summer break, metals prices were at
risk of falling further, if support from the euro failed to
hold, traders said.
The euro held near two-year lows versus the dollar on
Wednesday as it emerged there would be no quick resolution to a
German court hearing on activating euro zone bailout funds,
adding to unease over how policymakers will tackle the debt
crisis.
A stronger dollar makes commodities more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
June trade data from China this week stoked anxiety about
the strength of domestic demand in the world's second biggest
economy as imports rose at only half the pace expected. Markets
are now hoping that weak GDP numbers will herald another round
of monetary easing and lift commodity prices
"RBS remains constructive towards commodities and we
consider the current price weakness as an opportunity to gain
commodity exposure before we expect prices to rally later in the
year," the bank said in a research note.
"Price induced producer cutbacks; a forecast seasonal
commodity consumption recovery in Q4 and likely renewed monetary
stimulus response in the US, Europe and China, are some of the
factors that we believe will bolster commodity prices in the
months ahead."
NICKEL NEARS YEAR'S LOWS
Prices of LME nickel have fallen towards 2.5 year lows due
to weakness in the stainless steel sector, for which nickel is a
key material, and smooth exports of ore from Indonesia, which
has been subject to a change in export regulations, BNP
Paribas's Briggs added.
"Nickel is weak, and one can probably cite developments out
of Indonesia as a factor in that exports are getting back to
normal. (Authorities) seem to be issuing exports for permits at
massive levels. From now until 2014 at least there seems to be
not much of a risk to nickel ore supply to China," he added.
Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 15 nickel
ore miners since it introduced curbs on such shipments in May, a
trade ministry official said earlier this month after the
restrictions triggered panic buying by customers in key buyers
Japan and China.
Nickel was at $16,183 from $16,050. Prices hit
$15,980 on June 7, the lowest since Dec 2009.
Tin traded at $18,670 a tonne from $18,775 while
zinc, used in galvanizing was at $1,837 f rom $1,830 on
Tuesday's c lose.
Battery material lead was at $1,870 from $1,874 and
aluminium was at $ 1,910 from $ 1,912 .
Metal Prices at 1000 GMT
Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 339.65 0.05 +0.01 344.75 -1.48
LME Alum 1911.25 -0.75 -0.04 2020.00 -5.38
LME Cu 7510.50 20.50 +0.27 7600.00 -1.18
LME Lead 1872.00 -2.50 -0.13 2034.00 -7.96
LME Nickel 16189.00 139.00 +0.87 18650.00 -13.20
LME Tin 18657.00 -118.00 -0.63 19200.00 -2.83
LME Zinc 1838.75 8.75 +0.48 1845.00 -0.34
SHFE Alu 15510.00 -15.00 -0.10 15845.00 -2.11
SHFE Cu* 55260.00 120.00 +0.22 55360.00 -0.18
SHFE Zin 14640.00 15.00 +0.10 14795.00 -1.05
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07