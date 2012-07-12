(In 5th paragraph, corrects closing LME copper price on Wednesday) * U.S. Federal Reserve puts off stimulus measures * Markets await China Q2 growth numbers at 0200 GMT Friday * Nickel drops to lowest since Dec. 2009 By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel LONDON, July 12 Copper edged up on Thursday, recouping earlier losses but with markets cautious ahead of Friday's second-quarter growth figures from top consumer China and after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes of further stimulus measures in the short-term. The Fed minutes said economic recovery might need to weaken for a consensus to build on more stimulus measures. Recent data showing slower growth in Europe, China and the United States had encouraged hopes of a policy response soon. Meanwhile in China, analysts predict Friday's data will show economic growth probably slowed further in the second quarter to 7.6 percent, its worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis. But limiting falls in copper was U.S. data showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest in four years. A separate report showed falling import prices, fresh evidence of a cooling global economy but also a reminder that a gasoline price drop could help U.S. consumers. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) ended at $7,555 a tonne from a close of $ 7,5 4 0 o n Wednesday. The metal earlier hit a day low of $7,465.75 and is on track for a near 2 percent loss over the past two weeks. "In essence we're in a market right now that you can look at all the big consuming regions and you either have weak growth or slowing growth, hence metals demand is not extremely strong either," said BoA Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Widmer. "In China, underlying copper demand is not that strong. The government is trying to stimulate the economy but seasonally July and August are not good so you won't see (the effects of) stimulus until the fourth quarter." China had already seen a double-digit fall in its copper imports last month and LME copper has shed close to 9 percent in the second quarter, as uncertainty about the pace of global economic growth raised concerns about industrial metal demand. Adding to the cautious tone in the wider markets was a surprise rate cut in South Korea, following a 50-basis-point cut by Brazil, which together underscored the growing impact the slowdown in top economies was having worldwide. "This (China GDP) report will drive expectations for demand going forward. Traders are looking for hints as to how and when China will inject stimulus into the economy, and the pace of GDP growth will give clues to the severity of the situation," said RBC Capital in a note. CENTRAL BANK CAUTION With the prospects of further monetary easing pushed back in the U.S. on Wednesday, investors bought the dollar, which rose to a two-year high versus the euro, making dollar priced metals costlier for European investors. In the euro zone meanwhile, various member nations face obstacles getting their own people on board the bloc's policies to overcome its debt crisis, a matter that bodes ill for investor risk appetite and for actual metals demand. Germany will need a few months to decide whether the EU's bailout fund and fiscal pact are legal under its laws, while Spain faced violent protests in Madrid after it unveiled new austerity measures. In other metals, nickel ended down 2.02 percent at $15,775 a tonne, having hit its lowest since Dec. 2009 at $15,770 earlier. Battery material lead ended down 0.64 percent at $1,856 a tonne from Wednesday's close of $1,868. "The lead market may be one to watch longer term," ANZ analysts said in a note. "A heatwave in the U.S. is stressing vehicle batteries and once the weather cools in the autumn and we move into winter, we may well see a spate of auto failures and strong demand for replacement starter batteries." Tin closed down at $18,500 a tonne from $18,850, while zinc, used in galvanizing, ended down at $1,843 a tonne from Wednesday's close of $1,852. Aluminium closed down at $1,882 from $1,901. Metal Prices at 1636 GMT Comex copper in cents/lb, LME prices in $/T and SHFE prices in yuan/T Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2009 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 342.05 -2.55 -0.74 334.65 2.21 LME Alum 1882.00 -30.00 -1.57 2230.00 -15.61 LME Cu 7555.00 65.00 +0.87 7375.00 2.44 LME Lead 1856.00 -12.00 -0.64 2432.00 -23.68 LME Nickel 15775.00 -325.00 -2.02 18525.00 -14.84 LME Tin 18500.00 -350.00 -1.86 16950.00 9.14 LME Zinc 1843.00 -9.00 -0.49 2560.00 -28.01 SHFE Alu 15485.00 -25.00 -0.16 17160.00 -9.76 SHFE Cu* 55250.00 -10.00 -0.02 59900.00 -7.76 SHFE Zin 14625.00 -15.00 -0.10 21195.00 -31.00 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai; editing by Alison Birrane and James Jukwey)