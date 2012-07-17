* Markets await Bernanke's Congressional testimony
* China June refined copper output up 11.6 percent
* Coming up: June U.S. industrial output at 1315 GMT
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, July 17 Copper rose on Tuesday, on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal further
stimulus to prop up the economy following weak data, but gains
were capped by European debt crisis concerns and a cloudy
outlook for metals demand.
Investors are awaiting Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's
Congressional testimony for an indication on whether the central
bank will launch further easing measures to shore up the
economy, such as a third round of quantitative easing (QE3).
Hopes for more stimulus by the Fed were further stirred by a
forecast downgrade of global economic growth by the
International Monetary Fund and a third consecutive monthly fall
in U.S. retail sales in June.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $7,680 in official rings, up from a close of $7,590 a
tonne on Monday.
"We do expect that the U.S. will launch QE3. The more we see
disappointing data from the U.S. economy, the more the financial
community will expect further stimulus," said Gianclaudio
Torlizzi, partner at T-Commodity.
"The market is reluctant to take big positions ahead of Ben
Bernanke's speech as there is a risk for disappointment if he
doesn't announce anything new. So the market is still a bit
cautious."
The Fed's decision last month to buy an additional $267
billion in long-term bonds with proceeds from short-term debt, a
measure known as Operation Twist, has already put the U.S.
central bank on a policy easing footing.
Although further stimulus measures could help boost copper
prices in the short-term, worries remain about the outlook for
demand given Europe's lingering debt crisis and weak demand from
China which accounts for as much as 40 percent of copper demand.
Most downstream copper industries in China are still
experiencing weak demand for their products, said one major
Chinese producer of copper tubes and wires.
"Since the end of April, our orders have fallen around 10 to
15 percent compared to the same period last year. We will
definitely be looking out for more aggressive spending
programmes by the government. Hopefully these will boost our
sales," said an executive from the producer.
CHINA IMPORTS
China's refined copper output in June rose 11.6 percent on
the year and 7 percent on the month to 518,000 tonnes, the
country's Statistics Bureau said.
Market players said this was due to smelters betting on
improved demand in the second half of the year and Chinese
copper producers delivering into LME warehouses in Asia.
"Big producers like Jiangxi Copper have been delivering into
LME warehouses in Asia for the past two months to take advantage
of higher LME prices. We've heard the government has waived
export duties on these deliveries," said one Shanghai-based
trader.
In other metals, battery material lead traded at
$1,907.5 in oficial rings from Monday's close of $1,899, while
zinc, used in galvanizing, was at $1,885 from $1,900 and
aluminium traded at $1,917 from $1,918.
Soldering metal tin traded at $18,850 from $18,750
while stainless-steel ingredient nickel was at $16,200
from $16,250.