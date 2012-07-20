* Risk sentiment sours after Spain's Valencia seeks debt help * Beijing warns against lifting property purchase curbs * June daily aluminum output falls - IAI By Chris Kelly and Susan Thomas NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 Copper fell by its most in a month on Friday after fears about Europe's economic health reignited, steering investors into the safety of the dollar. A warning from top metals consumer China against relaxing curbs on speculation in the copper-hungry property sector added to the pessimistic tone on Friday by further clouding near-term demand prospects from a region of the world that accounts for 40 percent of the world's copper usage. In New York, the COMEX September contract fell 8.65 cents or 2.45 percent to settle at $3.4480 per lb, after dealing between $3.4180 and $3.5285. Volumes picked up on the last day of the week, with close to 74,000 lots traded in late New York business -- more than two thirds above the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper shed $190 or 2.5 percent to end at $7,545 per tonne -- its deepest one-day fall since June 21, when it lost 2.7 percent of its value. It was a sharp reversal from Thursday when copper rallied to a two-week high of $7,813. For the week, copper fell 2 percent, nearly wiping out all of last week's gain. "That's going to be the predominant trend in price action over the next month or so," Barclays analyst Nicholas Snowdon said of the volatile price action. "Given the lack of any decisive development at a macro level in terms of economic data or policy making, it's going to be tough for prices to develop any directional trend." Copper fell after Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region requested financial aid, increasing fears that the Spanish government is moving toward a full-blown bailout. "After seeming to have broken free from the influence of euro zone and currency issues in recent days, it seems that link between the metals and euro chaos has been temporarily re-established this morning," analyst Walter de Wet of Standard Bank said in a note. The euro plunged to more than two-year lows against the dollar and Spanish 10-year bond yields extended their rise above 7 percent, a level deemed as unsustainable. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the unit more expensive for holders of other currencies. Base metals tracked lower in Asian trading after Beijing issued a reminder to local governments to keep clamping down on property speculation, underlining official concerns about renewed inflationary pressures even as China's broader economy slows. "The government's latest comments on property purchase curbs dashed the hopes of those who were looking for a reversal on current restrictions," said CIFO Futures analyst Zhou Jie. China is the world's second biggest economy, using the most copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel and coal, and the second-largest consumer of oil. But after almost a decade of growing at about 10 percent a year, the economy is slowing. In Chile, world No. 1 copper producer Codelco said its underground Chuquicamata mine is operating normally despite a strike by a group of contract workers. ALUMINUM SPREADS In aluminum, three month prices fell in line with the broader base metals complex, finishing 2.5 percent lower at $1,895 a tonne, but certain spreads tightened. The September-October spread flipped into a backwardation as high as $4.50 a tonne on Friday compared to a contango of $7.00 earlier this week. One trader said long positions were taking advantage of shorts needing to roll positions forward. Daily average primary aluminum output in June dropped to 67,700 tonnes compared with 67,900 in May and 70,000 in June 2011, figures from the International Aluminum Institute (IAI) showed on Friday. Including China, June's average output was 123.8 million tonnes, up from a revised figure of 122.1 million tonnes in May. In other metals, tin, ended down $165 at $18,930 a tonne, lead fell $28.50 to close at $1,901 a tonne and nickel lost $100 to finish at $15,950. Zinc did not trade at the close, but was bid at $1,839, down 2.5 percent from Thursday's close of $1,887. Metal Prices at 1747 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 343.95 -9.50 -2.69 343.60 0.10 LME Alum 1891.00 -53.00 -2.73 2020.00 -6.39 LME Cu 7544.00 -191.00 -2.47 7600.00 -0.74 LME Lead 1901.00 -28.50 -1.48 2035.00 -6.58 LME Nickel 15950.00 -100.00 -0.62 18710.00 -14.75 LME Tin 18930.00 -165.00 -0.86 19200.00 -1.41 LME Zinc 1839.00 -48.00 -2.54 1845.00 -0.33 SHFE Alu 15590.00 -25.00 -0.16 15845.00 -1.61 SHFE Cu* 55990.00 -240.00 -0.43 55360.00 1.14 SHFE Zin 14705.00 -125.00 -0.84 14795.00 -0.61 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07