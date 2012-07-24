* Copper reverses earlier gains as euro zone pressures mount * China flash PMI at 5-month peak * Weaker European, U.S. manufacturing data weigh * More losses seen as funds sell short * Coming up: U.S. new home sales for June on Wednesday (Recasts, adds New York dateline, updates with New York closing copper price, adds comments) By Chris Kelly and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, July 24 New York copper prices fell on Tuesday and London values turned lower in after-hours trade as European growth worries remained in focus, eroding earlier support from upbeat Chinese factory data. Copper fell along with other assets considered to have higher risk, including global equities and the euro, which slumped to a two-year low, as Spanish bond yields soared and Madrid drew closer to a full-blown bailout, while Greece's euro zone membership was looking more and more fragile. Further compounding Europe's struggles, business surveys from industrial powerhouse Germany and other euro zone nations showed the bloc's private sector shrank for a sixth straight month in July as manufacturing output plunged, adding to the likelihood that the bloc will slump back into recession. Europe's problems infected businesses across the Atlantic. U.S. manufacturing grew in July at its slowest pace since December 2010, hobbled by a decline in overseas demand. In New York, the COMEX September copper contract shed 2.70 cents, or 0.8 percent, to settle at $3.3530 per lb, after dealing between a one-month low at $3.3385 and $3.4015. COMEX trading volumes picked up as the late bout of selling took hold, to stand at 55,000 lots in late New York business, up more than 20 percent from the 30-day average, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data. London Metal Exchange (LME) three-month copper rose $16 to close at $7,417 a tonne, paring an earlier move to an intraday high of $7,494 after the release of China's factory output. China's flash factory purchasing managers index (PMI) rose in July to its highest level since February, boosted by a pick-up in output and signs of improvement in new export orders. "The HSBC Flash index has been disappointing in recent months but this would indicate that things are levelling out after slowing through the second quarter," said Patricia Mohr, vice president, economics and commodity market specialist at Scotiabank. "That's a positive sign for industrial activity. I expect things will strengthen in China ... industrial production will rally by the fourth quarter. It's quite possible to see copper back up at $3.75 (per lb) at some point in the fourth quarter." MORE BAD NEWS Also weighing on the market was a move by Moody's Investors Service late on Monday to lower its outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable, and another surge on Tuesday in Spain's short-term debt costs, increasing pressure for a major bailout. "The Moody's downgrade in conjunction with the German PMI we saw this morning offset any positive sentiment caused by the Chinese PMI number," a London trader said. "The Chinese PMI is a double-edged sword. You get a good PMI number and the PBOC (China's central bank) has less impetus to ease policy." Copper is likely to head lower to test support at $7,200 per tonne after recently failing to break resistance at $7,800, the trader added. Market players in China are also waiting to see if property subsidies given by the government of the eastern city of Nanjing to first-home buyers will be the first of a wave of similar measures in second-tier cities. The other base metals are also likely to be vulnerable to further losses, even though many of them are below marginal costs, analysts said. "Most of the downside is coming from fund short-selling, so as long as the charts are looking supportive and as long as the fundamentals are not, they'll keep short-selling until conditions change. So there could easily be more downside, " said Wiktor Bielski at VTB Capital. Aluminium could be one of the weakest markets since there has been no sign that excess capacity in China is being cut amid power subsidies from provincial governments and robust physical premiums. Three-month aluminium futures shed $9 to end at $1,869 a tonne after touching an intraday peak of $1,886. Aluminium has shed about 2 percent this month. Metal Prices at 1759 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 335.25 -2.75 -0.81 343.60 -2.43 LME Alum 1869.00 -9.00 -0.48 2020.00 -7.48 LME Cu 7417.00 16.00 +0.22 7600.00 -2.41 LME Lead 1859.50 -0.50 -0.03 2035.00 -8.62 LME Nickel 15750.00 150.00 +0.96 18710.00 -15.82 LME Tin 17530.00 -820.00 -4.47 19200.00 -8.70 LME Zinc 1797.00 -17.00 -0.94 1845.00 -2.60 SHFE Alu 15400.00 45.00 +0.29 15845.00 -2.81 SHFE Cu* 54700.00 130.00 +0.24 55360.00 -1.19 SHFE Zin 14530.00 75.00 +0.52 14795.00 -1.79 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London; editing by Anthony Barker and John Wallace)