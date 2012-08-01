SINGAPORE, Aug 1 London copper slipped on Wednesday after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data and as expectations faded for monetary stimulus this week in the United States and Europe. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.63 percent to $7,512.25 a tonne by 0902 GMT, after closing the previous session little changed and down 1.7 percent for the month of July. * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.67 percent to 54,680 yuan ($8,600) a tonne. * China's official factory purchasing managers' index dropped to 50.1 in July, below expectations and down from 50.2 in June. * Leading European banks reported dismal profits yesterday, blaming everything from the continent's debt crisis and Spain's property market crash to Facebook's disastrous stock market debut. * Joblessness in the euro zone on Tuesday hit its highest level since the single currency was born, a further sign of economic desperation as hopes erode that the bloc will be saved by its central bank this week. * Global miner Rio Tinto is cutting staff in Australia and closing its Sydney office as it battles falling commodity prices and threats to demand from Europe's debt crisis. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, while European shares snapped a three-day winning streak and oil slipped. * The G3 currencies were expected to mark time in Asia on Wednesday, following another listless offshore session as the Federal Reserve policy decision loomed, a day ahead of the European Central Bank's own meeting. * Japan's Nikkei share average opened weak and was expected to stay in a range. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jul 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Jul 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Jul 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Jun 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Jul 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Jul 1100 U.S. Weekly mortgage market index 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jun 1258 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Jul 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Jul 1400 U.S. Construction spending mm Jun 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 1815 U.S. Fed policy decision Jun Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Jul U.S. Vehicle sales Jul PRICES Base metals prices at 0102 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7512.25 -47.75 -0.63 -1.15 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54680 -370 -0.67 -1.23 HG COPPER SEP2 340.30 -1.45 -0.42 -0.96 LME Alum 1886.25 -4.75 -0.25 -6.62 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15400 -50 -0.32 -2.81 LME Zinc 1842.00 0.00 +0.00 -0.16 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14625 -90 -0.61 -1.15 LME Nickel 15813.00 -52.00 -0.33 -15.48 LME Lead 1920.00 0.00 +0.00 -5.65 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15070.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 18100.00 0.00 +0.00 -5.73 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1089 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3627 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)