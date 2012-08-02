SINGAPORE, Aug 2 London copper rose on Thursday,
rebounding from near one-week lows hit in the previous session
as investors looked to Europe for more easing measures after the
U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes by deferring fresh monetary
stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.44 percent to $7,457 a tonne by 0101 GMT, reversing some
losses from the previous session when prices hit $7,421.50 a
tonne -- the lowest since July 26. Prices have shed almost 15
percent from highs seen in February this year.
* The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.66 percent to 54,420 yuan
($8,500) a tonne.
* The Federal Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary
stimulus on Wednesday even as it signaled more strongly that
further bond buying could be in store to help a U.S. economic
recovery that it said had lost momentum this year.
* Investors are now focusing on the policy meeting of the
European Central Bank later in the day, with expectations for
bold actions after the bank's president Mario Draghi pledged to
do everything within the bank's mandate to hold the euro zone
together.
* U.S. and euro zone manufacturing struggled again in July
while factory activity in China hit an eight-month low, surveys
showed on Wednesday, as economies worldwide appeared to lose
momentum.
* Economic malaise was worst in the 17-country euro zone,
where output plummeted and the manufacturing sector contracted
for an 11th straight month as a downturn that began in smaller
countries continued to spread into core euro area economies.
* U.S. auto sales rose a lower-than-expected 9 percent in
July as high U.S. unemployment and weak consumer confidence kept
would-be buyers on the sidelines.
* Canada's First Quantum Minerals said on Wednesday its
second-quarter profit fell 9 percent as lower copper prices and
higher production costs outweighed higher copper and gold sales
volumes.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares eased on Thursday after the Fed acknowledged
that the economic recovery had lost momentum but announced no
new measures to stimulate growth, while focus shifted to the
European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
* The U.S. dollar started Asian trading on the front foot
Thursday having hit a one-week high after the Fed refrained from
offering new stimulus.
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday on the Fed disappointment
and after a computer glitch at a brokerage triggered a spike in
volatility shortly after the open.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Producer prices June
1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Aug
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Aug
1230 EZ ECB's Mario Draghi to hold press conference
1230 US Jobless claims Weekly
1400 US Factory orders June
1430 US EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
US ICSC chain store sales July
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7457.50 32.50 +0.44 -1.88
SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54420 -360 -0.66 -1.70
HG COPPER SEP2 337.65 0.15 +0.04 -1.73
LME Alum 1868.00 7.00 +0.38 -7.52
SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15320 -65 -0.42 -3.31
LME Zinc 1822.00 2.00 +0.11 -1.25
SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14540 -65 -0.45 -1.72
LME Nickel 15620.00 70.00 +0.45 -16.52
LME Lead 1896.00 12.00 +0.64 -6.83
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15010.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 17800.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.29
LME/Shanghai arb^ 966
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3685 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)