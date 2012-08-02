* ECB disappointment spawns sell-off in metals * Copper volumes surge as investors unwind long positions * Dollar turns positive, euro slides in volatile trade * Coming up: U.S. July nonfarm payrolls Friday By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 Copper fell by its most in six weeks on Thursday, hit by broader market disappointment over a lack of immediate monetary action from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. Investors unwound their bullish exposure in everything from base metals to crude oil in heavier-than-usual copper trading volumes after Draghi signalled no immediate action to resolve the euro zone debt crisis even after his recent comments last week to "do whatever it takes" to preserve the euro. Instead, he said the ECB will draw up plans in the coming weeks to make outright purchases to stabilize stressed euro zone borrowing costs. "Investors were looking for a bazooka and what they got was a pea-shooter instead," said Peter Buchanan, commodities analyst and senior economist at CIBC in Toronto. COMEX copper for September delivery tumbled 8.45 cents, or 2.5 percent -- its biggest one-day loss since June 21 -- to settle at $3.2905 per lb. The day's trading range was $3.2885 to $3.3840. COMEX volumes raced above 83,000 lots in late New York trade, close to 90 percent above the 30-day average, according to Reuters data. London Metal Exchange (LME) benchmark copper shed $95 to end the day at $7,330 a tonne. Losses were extended in after hours trade to nearly 2 percent, dragging the price down to a late-session trough at $7,280 -- its cheapest since June 22. Losses mounted in equity markets and the euro turned decidedly bearish after Draghi, rather than take immediate action, signalled the ECB would push down borrowing costs for euro zone countries through upcoming bond purchases. That disappointed investors expecting more immediate action, particularly after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, embracing a similar wait-and-see approach, did not announce any new stimulus measures to boost U.S. growth. "Once again, we have no commitment to action from the ECB, and no execution of promises previously made. Nothing seems set to happen now," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics. "Traders and investors who expected immediate action are, and should be, disappointed. More scolding of governments, but no ECB action, is the bottom line." Investors will shift attention to Friday's U.S. government nonfarm payrolls data for July. Fed officials on Wednesday reiterated their disappointment with high unemployment and the jobs data will closely watched by investors to assess the possibility and timing of further stimulus from the U.S. central bank. Reflecting a lack of conviction about copper's short-term price direction, the open interest in the LME copper contract hovered around near-five-year lows hit last week. "Open interest is extremely low. The majority of players are struggling to put together a macro view for the rest of the year. Sentiment remains negative. There needs to be more clarity about what is happening in Europe," said Andrey Kryuchenkov, analyst at VTB Capital. DEMAND OUTLOOK While further stimulus measures from central banks could boost prices for metals and hard assets against paper currency, worries still linger about the demand outlook for industrial metals in light of weakening global economic growth. Copper prices have fallen by close to 15 percent since hitting a 2012 peak in February at $4 per lb and $8,765 a tonne, dropping by 9 percent in the second quarter on worries about the sluggish pace of demand from top consumer China, which accounts for around 40 percent of refined copper demand. A downturn in forward indicators of coal, iron ore and steel prices is ominous, say shipping firms and bulk commodities traders. "Hope for a boost in 2H12 consumption, as a result of Chinese infrastructure and other central bank stimulus measures spending, continues to be overshadowed by euro-fears which has kept a lid on commodity prices generally," RBC Capital said in note. Lead closed down $30 at $1,854 a tonne and aluminum shed $17 to end at $1,844. Zinc closed down $8 at $1,812, nickel fell $300 to $15,250, and tin dropped $370 to finish at $17,430. A physical tin contract launched this year in the world's top tin exporter Indonesia is struggling to attract enough liquidity to challenge the benchmark London contract, with the exchange authorities now looking to the government to boost volumes. Metal Prices at 1750 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 329.35 -8.15 -2.41 343.60 -4.15 LME Alum 1840.00 -21.00 -1.13 2020.00 -8.91 LME Cu 7330.00 -95.00 -1.28 7600.00 -3.55 LME Lead 1854.00 -30.00 -1.59 2035.00 -8.89 LME Nickel 15250.00 -300.00 -1.93 18710.00 -18.49 LME Tin 17425.00 -375.00 -2.11 19200.00 -9.24 LME Zinc 1812.00 -8.00 -0.44 1845.00 -1.79 SHFE Alu 15355.00 -65.00 -0.42 15845.00 -3.09 SHFE Cu* 54760.00 -190.00 -0.35 55360.00 -1.08 SHFE Zin 14565.00 -45.00 -0.31 14795.00 -1.55 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07