SINGAPORE, Aug 6 London copper was little changed on Monday after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concern over growth in the world's biggest economy, and as a fresh pledge by top metals consumer China to support growth also helped to underpin prices. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was steady at $7,440 per tonne by 110 GMT, down 0.07 percent after gains of more than 1 percent the previous session. Copper has shed more than 13 percent from the year's high hit in February to fall into negative territory for the year. * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.91 percent to 54590 yuan ($8,600) per tonne. * China's central bank pledged on Sunday to intensify fine-tuning of monetary policy in the second half of this year and to improve credit policy to bolster the real economy, echoing earlier government commitments amid an economic slowdown. * Global mining companies' multi-billion-dollar spending plans will come under scrutiny in coming weeks when BHP Billiton Ltd and others look set to post their first decline in profits since 2009, hit by falling prices and high costs. * Indonesia has awarded mineral export permits to 55 companies since it introduced curbs on such shipments this year, a trade ministry official said on Friday, after the limits triggered a slump in June exports to key customers Japan and China. For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Japan's Nikkei index rose 1.5 percent on Monday morning after a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report eased concerns about a slowdown in the world's largest economy and as an easing of the yen gave exporters some breathing space. * Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis lifted risk appetite, although caution remains until concrete steps are taken, which may be weeks away. * The euro and Australian dollar hit multi-week highs against the yen on Monday, getting the new week off to a buoyant start after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data last week lifted risk sentiment. DATA/EVENTS (time in GMT) 0830 EZ Sentix Index Aug 1400 U.S. Employment trends Jul PRICES Base metals prices at 0110 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7440.00 -5.00 -0.07 -2.11 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54590 490 +0.91 -1.39 HG COPPER SEP2 336.65 -0.10 -0.03 -2.02 LME Alum 1861.25 1.25 +0.07 -7.86 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15365 70 +0.46 -3.03 LME Zinc 1836.75 -3.25 -0.18 -0.45 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 65 +0.45 -1.08 LME Nickel 15601.00 -24.00 -0.15 -16.62 LME Lead 1893.00 -2.00 -0.11 -6.98 SHFE PB FUT 14960.00 100.00 +0.67 -2.13 LME Tin 17900.00 0.00 +0.00 -6.77 LME/Shanghai arb^ 745 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3727 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis)