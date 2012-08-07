SINGAPORE, Aug 7 London copper edged down on Tuesday after two sessions of gains, with prices underpinned by hopes the euro zone would adopt fresh measures to shore up its faltering economy, while traders looked ahead to a slew of data from top metals consumer China this week. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.60 percent to $7,450 per tonne by 0111 GMT, reversing small gains seen the previous session. Prices have shed 15 percent from the year's peak in February and are now down almost 2 percent for the year. * The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed up 0.90 percent at 54,510 yuan ($8,600) per tonne. * In a rare move, New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip the state banking license of Standard Chartered Plc , saying it was a "rogue institution" that hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law. * Antamina, one of the world's biggest copper-zinc mines, is facing community opposition and government inquiries after its pipeline burst nearly two weeks ago exposing more than 200 people to a mineral slurry. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe would take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China would adopt stimulus measures to boost growth. * The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Tuesday after the previous session's sharp rally and ahead of this week's Bank of Japan policy meeting and a slew of economic data from China, Japan's largest export market. * The euro and commodity currencies held near multi-week highs on Tuesday, though a lack of fresh news out of the euro zone and a dearth of major economic data led to a draining of momentum from the market. * Oil prices rose for a second straight session on Monday, closing at the highest level in 11 weeks, as U.S stock markets rallied to a three-month high and as traders eyed ongoing turmoil in the Middle East. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Australia RBA cash rate 0800 Italy Industrial output 0900 Italy Q2 preliminary GDP 1000 Germany Industrial orders for June 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks 1830 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke hosts town hall meeting in Washington PRICES Base metals prices at 0112 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7450.00 -45.00 -0.60 -1.97 SHFE CU FUT NOV2 54510 50 +0.09 -1.54 HG COPPER SEP2 337.20 -1.70 -0.50 -1.86 LME Alum 1871.25 -6.75 -0.36 -7.36 SHFE AL FUT NOV2 15355 30 +0.20 -3.09 LME Zinc 1839.75 -9.25 -0.50 -0.28 SHFE ZN FUT NOV2 14635 -10 -0.07 -1.08 LME Nickel 15651.00 -154.00 -0.97 -16.35 LME Lead 1886.00 -5.00 -0.26 -7.32 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -14990.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 17825.00 0.00 +0.00 -7.16 LME/Shanghai arb^ 896 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3742 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Chris Lewis)