* China's July copper imports up 5.9 pct from June * Analysts fear largest copper consumer will start destocking * Trading seen rangebound as traders hope for stimulus (Adds new byline and New York dateline, updates COMEX prices, comment) By Harpreet Bhal and Josephine Mason LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 10 Copper prices slipped through near-term technical supports on Friday after soft Chinese trade data signaled a slowing global economy, stoking fears about industrial metal demand by the world's largest copper consumer. The market, already nervous given the headwinds from the struggling euro-zone economy, focused on the deteriorating economic outlook rather than a surprising rise in copper imports in July. "The big picture is the troubling economic news we continue to get out of China," said Michael Smith, president of T & K Futures and Options Inc. in Port St. Lucie, Florida. "Unless we get some good fundamental headlines out of Europe, I think the market's going to be trading pretty much sideways, up or down 10 cents at the max." Notching a third day of losses, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange ended at $7,490 a tonne, down from Thursday's close of $7,534. In New York, COMEX copper for September delivery fell 0.95 percent to settle at $3.3925 per lb, after dealing in a range of $3.3605 and $3.425. Both New York and London fell through 14-day moving averages but both ended the week higher as traders hoped the world's central banks would take further stimulus measures to prop up the slowing global economy. "Everyone is waiting for the stimulus news, and that's not going to come until the Fed's meeting next month," said Matt Zeman, head of trading with Kingsview Financial in Chicago. TRADE DATA Copper imports into China held up better than expected in July, rising 5.9 percent from June, but analysts attributed it mainly to term contracts and financing deals rather than a pick-up in consumer demand. Fears are now mounting that demand could be hit as the country, which accounts for about 40 percent of global copper buying, starts to pare stock levels after a period of restocking. "We understand that consumer demand is still sluggish," said CIFCO futures analyst Zhou Jie, pointing to a fall in futures prices as evidence of market nonchalance to the higher-than-expected copper imports. Other weak trade figures and a nine-month low in crude oil imports painted a picture of a slowing economy. The data followed figures on Thursday showing factory output growth slowed unexpectedly in July to the weakest level in more than three years. LME aluminium ended at $1,881 from Thursday's close of $1,900, and lead ended at $1,892 from $1,921 - in the middle of the $1,850-$1,950 range it has held to since early July. Tin closed at $17,875 from $17,900 and nickel ended at $15,400 from Thursday's close of $15,500 - getting closer to last week's three-year low of $15,236. LME zinc ended at $1,835 from Thursday's close of $1,860. Zinc prices have been pressured by high Chinese inventories and low global demand from an ailing galvanised steel industry. Metal Prices at 1905 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct move COMEX Cu 339.90 -2.60 -0.76 343.60 -1.08 LME Alum 1880.00 -20.00 -1.05 2020.00 -6.93 LME Cu 7490.00 -44.00 -0.58 7600.00 -1.45 LME Lead 1892.00 -29.00 -1.51 2035.00 -7.03 LME Nickel 15395.00 -105.00 -0.68 18710.00 -17.72 LME Tin 17850.00 -50.00 -0.28 19200.00 -7.03 LME Zinc 1835.00 -25.00 -1.34 1845.00 -0.54 SHFE Alu 15430.00 -60.00 -0.39 15845.00 -2.62 SHFE Cu* 54730.00 -540.00 -0.98 55360.00 -1.14 SHFE Zin 14635.00 -120.00 -0.81 14795.00 -1.08 ** Benchmark month for COMEX copper * 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in Shanghai and Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by Alison Birrane, Keiron Henderson and Bob Burgdorfer)