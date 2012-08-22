SINGAPORE, Aug 22 London copper on Wednesday eased from one-month highs hit the session before as jittery investors turned defensive ahead of results from BHP Billiton that are likely to cast fresh light on slowing growth in top metals consumer China. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.67 percent to $7,559.25 a tonne by 0108 GMT, reversing modest gains seen in the previous session when prices hit their highest since July 20 at $7,632 a tonne. Prices have recovered by nearly 5 percent from the year's low, touched in June, but remain in negative territory for the year. * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.47 percent to 55,130 yuan ($8,700) a tonne. * Chinese automakers have had their toughest first half since the global financial crisis and the rest of this year looks set to be harder still as the world's largest auto market sputters in a slowing economy. * Top global miner BHP may put three mega projects on hold on Wednesday when it is expected to report its first annual profit fall in three years in the face of rising costs and falling commodity prices. * Glencore's $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata is not a "must-do deal" its chief executive said on Tuesday, the company's strongest suggestion yet that it will not yield to key shareholder Qatar's demands for an improved offer. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell after a recent rally but the euro held near a seven-week high on Wednesday on views the European Central Bank will act to rein in surging euro zone borrowing costs. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 GMT U.S. Existing home sales 1800 GMT U.S. FOMC July 31-Aug. 1 meeting minutes 1430 GMT U.S. EIA petroleum status report PRICES Base metals prices at 0108 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7559.25 -50.75 -0.67 -0.54 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55130 260 +0.47 -0.42 HG COPPER SEP2 343.30 -2.00 -0.58 -0.09 LME Alum 1858.50 -8.50 -0.46 -8.00 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15255 25 +0.16 -3.72 LME Zinc 1813.00 3.00 +0.17 -1.73 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14535 10 +0.07 -1.76 LME Nickel 15830.00 5.00 +0.03 -15.39 LME Lead 1913.50 -0.50 -0.03 -5.97 SHFE PB FUT 14975.00 20.00 +0.13 -2.03 LME Tin 18950.00 0.00 +0.00 -1.30 LME/Shanghai arb^ 914 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3562 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)