SINGAPORE, Aug 23 London copper was holding
steady near a one-month high on Thursday, boosted by a weaker
dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested further economic
stimulus could be on the agenda.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.22 percent to $7,621.50 a tonne by 0101 GMT,
extending its climb from the previous session when it hit its
highest since July 20 at $7,648 a tonne. Prices have edged out
of negative territory and are now close to levels at the start
of the year.
* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange advanced 0.31 percent to 55,500 yuan
($8,700) a tonne.
* The Fed is likely to deliver another round of monetary
stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably,
minutes from the central bank's latest meeting suggested.
* China's big banks are set to report what could possibly be
their last set of bumper profits in coming weeks, as weak
economic expansion, shrinking deposits and a more competitive
interest rate market point to more modest earnings growth in the
future.
* Australia's Resources and Energy Minister Martin Ferguson
said on Thursday the resources boom, which had cushioned
Australia against the global financial crisis, was over after
top global miner BHP Billiton halted expansion of a
major project.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose and the euro hit a seven-week high on
Thursday on the Fed minutes, while uncertainty continued over
progress in Europe's debt crisis including the European Central
Bank's bold action.
* Japan's Nikkei average fell in early trade on Thursday as
exporters came under pressure from a firmer yen against the
dollar.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0230 China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
0600 Germany Q2 detailed GDP
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI
0758 Euro zone Markit Mfg flash PMI
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1258 U.S. Markit Mfg flash PMI
1400 U.S. New home sales
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0101 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7621.50 16.50 +0.22 0.28
SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55500 170 +0.31 0.25
HG COPPER SEP2 346.55 1.10 +0.32 0.86
LME Alum 1874.25 -0.75 -0.04 -7.22
SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15295 45 +0.30 -3.47
LME Zinc 1832.00 -3.00 -0.16 -0.70
SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14625 90 +0.62 -1.15
LME Nickel 16070.00 -10.00 -0.06 -14.11
LME Lead 1923.75 5.75 +0.30 -5.47
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15000.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 19495.00 0.00 +0.00 1.54
LME/Shanghai arb^ 997
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)