* Copper eases as investors look to Jackson Hole later this week
* Traders report lift in Chinese spot copper demand
* U.S. home prices rise but consumer mood cools
By Chris Kelly and Harpreet Bhal
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 28 Copper fell on Tuesday, hit by concerns
about the global economy and mixed U.S. economic data that did not convince
investors the Federal Reserve will unleash a new round of stimulus this week.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is expected to keep markets guessing about the
timing of another round of bond purchases when he speaks on Friday in Jackson
Hole, but he is likely to sustain expectations for action of some kind next
month.
"Everything is just wavering in and out ... nothing is going to happen ahead
of Jackson Hole. There's just too much news that we're waiting on," said Zachary
Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California.
COMEX copper for September delivery fell 1.40 cents to settle at
$3.4625 per lb, after dealing from $3.4425 and $3.4720.
"Copper will probably want to stick right around here ... I really don't see
it breaking meaningfully above $3.55 or below $3.35," TrendMax's Oxman said.
COMEX volumes picked up on Tuesday with more than 63,000 lots traded in late
New York business, more than 40 percent above the 30-day average, according to
preliminary Thomson Reuters data.
At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper went untraded
at the close but was last bid at $7,605 a tonne, down from Friday's close of
$7,640 a tonne.
Global growth concerns resurfaced after Japan cut its assessment for the
economy, citing slow-downs in the United States and China, as well as Europe's
debt crisis.
U.S. housing and consumer sentiment data painted a mixed picture for the
world's largest economy and gave investors little incentive to take on a
position in front of Bernanke's speech at the end of the week.
"Investors are likely to stay on the sidelines ahead of the meeting in
Jackson Hole," VTB analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov said.
"(Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke will probably reiterate that the
Fed will keep interest rates low until 2014 and remain accommodative, but I
don't think we can expect more quantitative easing, so markets could be
disappointed."
Also, big metal consumer China's industrial sector posted a sharp profit
drop in July, showing that slackening domestic and external demand has weighed
on corporate earnings.
Most major markets have shown broad-based gains over the past month on hopes
for a third round of monetary easing by the Fed and expectations the European
Central Bank will take action to cut high borrowing costs hurting Spain and
Italy.
CHINA DEMAND
Traders reported a lift in Chinese spot copper demand on news that smelters
were buying domestic copper to cover their supply contracts and planning to
export more copper to take advantage of a new tax incentive.
"Smelters and speculators have been buying up spot copper in China, slightly
tightening supply here, which has in turn resulted in more bonded warehouse
drawdowns," a Shanghai-based physical trader said.
"Despite the flurry of trading lately, downstream copper demand is still
weak. LME copper physical premiums in Shanghai have stayed at around $70-80 per
tonne for the past few months, with some willing to go as low as $50-60."
LME zinc snapped four sessions of gains to close down $7 at $1,872
per tonne.
Lead edged up $4 to end at $1,975 a tonne. It sank to a two-year low
of $1,742 in June but has since rebounded.
The low price of LME lead is likely to keep China's imports of lead
concentrate healthy this month, but this could cool in the fourth quarter as
prices tick higher.
China is the world's top producer and consumer of refined lead, although it
relies on international markets for part of its raw material needs.
Metal Prices at 1803 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
move
COMEX Cu 346.00 -1.65 -0.47 343.60 0.70
LME Alum 1916.00 -3.00 -0.16 2020.00 -5.15
LME Cu 7605.00 -35.00 -0.46 7600.00 0.07
LME Lead 1975.00 4.00 +0.20 2035.00 -2.95
LME Nickel 16245.00 -230.00 -1.40 18710.00 -13.17
LME Tin 20700.00 -200.00 -0.96 19200.00 7.81
LME Zinc 1872.00 -7.00 -0.37 1845.00 1.46
SHFE Alu 15400.00 20.00 +0.13 15845.00 -2.81
SHFE Cu* 55570.00 -330.00 -0.59 55360.00 0.38
SHFE Zin 14720.00 -50.00 -0.34 14795.00 -0.51
** Benchmark month for COMEX copper
* 3rd contract month for SHFE AL, CU and ZN
SHFE ZN began trading on 26/3/07