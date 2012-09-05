SINGAPORE, Sept 5 London copper was steady on Wednesday, tapping into hopes that central banks will be stirred into action to boost global growth or at least to reveal their hands ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. jobs data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $7,627 a tonne by 0125 GMT, up 0.1 percent from Tuesday when it ended down about 0.5 percent. Copper hit a one-week high of $7,700 on Monday but has struggled to find momentum in recent months and has remained below $8,000 since mid-May, down from a 2012 peak of $8,765 a tonne in February. * The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.27 percent to 55,870 yuan ($8,800) a tonne. * France and Italy piled more pressure on the European Central Bank on Tuesday to agree steps this week to reduce crippling borrowing costs for southern euro zone states. * Manufacturing in the United States shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years last month, a survey showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that the slowing global economy is weighing on an already weak U.S. recovery. * Tumbling coal prices and tough financing threaten to derail tens of billions of dollars of planned investment in Australia's Galilee Basin, a so-far untapped reserve with the potential to make the country the world's top thermal coal exporter. * Southern Copper is pushing forward with expansion plans in Peru worth more than $1.6 billion despite lower global prices for the red metal that have trimmed revenue so far this year, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares and the euro eased on Wednesday, with investors waiting for a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payrolls on Friday for signs of more action to counter European debt woes and support growth. * The euro dipped slightly against the dollar in early Asian trading on Wednesday but was seen supported before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting at which the ECB is expected to unveil details of its long-awaited debt-buying plan. * Japan's Nikkei share average dropped in early Wednesday trade after soft U.S. manufacturing data added to concerns about a global economic slowdown and worries that European Central Bank's plans to shore up the euro zone will be insufficient. * Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns about slowing economic growth and curbed demand for petroleum countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks in the United States and Europe. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0758 Euro zone Markit Services PMI 0900 Euro zone Retail sales for July 1145 U.S. ICSC chain store sales 1230 U.S. Revised productivity and unit labor cost Q2 1255 U.S. Redbook weekly retail sales 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks PRICES Base metals prices at 0125 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7627.00 -8.00 -0.10 0.36 SHFE CU FUT DEC2 55870 -150 -0.27 0.92 HG COPPER DEC2 346.80 -0.10 -0.03 0.93 LME Alum 1932.00 -12.50 -0.64 -4.36 SHFE AL FUT DEC2 15505 20 +0.13 -2.15 LME Zinc 1871.00 -5.00 -0.27 1.41 SHFE ZN FUT DEC2 14820 -30 -0.20 0.17 LME Nickel 15963.00 48.00 +0.30 -14.68 LME Lead 1990.00 -5.00 -0.25 -2.21 SHFE PB FUT 15230.00 -25.00 -0.16 -0.36 LME Tin 19600.00 0.00 +0.00 2.08 LME/Shanghai arb^ 716 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3473 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)