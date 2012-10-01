SINGAPORE, Oct 1 London copper edged down on Monday on persistent worries over global economic growth after two indicators showed China's factory sector is still shrinking while concerns over Spain's banks and prospects for a bailout curbed the appetite for risk. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.38 percent to $8,174 a tonne by 0110 GMT, reversing a small advance seen the previous session. LME copper ended the third quarter steady from the second, despite a raft of easing measures unleashed by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank, and targeted fine-tuning by China. Prices, in June down by more than 12 percent, have however rallied to post gains of nearly 8 percent this year. * The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week. * China's official factory purchasing managers' index rose to 49.8 in September from 49.2 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. * China's economy has almost certainly suffered a seventh straight quarter of slowing growth, with a new private sector survey of factory managers revealing a near year-long decline in business activity and a fresh fall in export orders in September. * Codelco, the world's No.1 copper producer, will seek to reduce 2013 physical copper premiums to Asian buyers by about $5, while its European rate will likely be held or trimmed by a smaller amount, a source linked to the company told Reuters. * U.S. copper consumers have lodged a last-ditch effort to block government approval of new physically backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), warning they would have a "devastating" effect on prices and supply. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or MARKETS NEWS * The euro fell to a three-week low in early Asian trading on Monday, after an independent audit of Spain's banks failed to quell concerns about the country's progress towards a bailout needed to shore up its public finances. * The euro and oil prices fell on Monday as uncertainty about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in global growth weighed on investor sentiment. * Crude oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent gaining nearly 15 percent in the third quarter, while expiring front-month U.S. gasoline futures rocketed late to rally 19 cents a gallon. * Japan's Nikkei average fell to a near three-week low in early trade on Monday, extending the previous session's drop, on persistent concerns over slowing global growth. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0500 India HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Manufacturing PMI 0753 Germany Markit/BME Manufacturing PMI 0758 Euro zone Markit Manufacturing PMI 1258 U.S. Markit Manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI 1400 U.S. Construction spending PRICES Base metals prices at 0110 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8174.00 -31.00 -0.38 7.55 SHFE CU FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- HG COPPER DEC2 372.95 -2.85 -0.76 8.54 LME Alum 2109.00 -4.00 -0.19 4.41 SHFE AL FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Zinc 2093.00 -3.00 -0.14 13.44 SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 -- -- -- -- LME Nickel 18165.00 -310.00 -1.68 -2.91 LME Lead 2271.25 -8.75 -0.38 11.61 SHFE PB FUT -- -- -- -- LME Tin 21510.00 -295.00 -1.35 12.03 LME/Shanghai arb^ -- Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)