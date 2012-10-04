SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Copper drifted lower on
Thursday as worries over a worsening outlook for Europe's
economy and slowing growth in China weighed, although signals
that a U.S. economic recovery was taking hold was expected to
check losses.
Traders are now eyeing a European Central Bank meeting and
Friday's key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for direction in
trade thinned by a week-long national holiday in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped to $8,262.25 a tonne by 0211 GMT, down by 0.33 percent
from the previous session when it eased nearly half a percent,
snapping four sessions of gains.
* Prices rallied nearly 7 percent in September to reach a
4-1/2 month high of $8,422 a tonne on Sept 19.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange markets are shut this week due
to holidays in China.
* The euro zone's economic woes accelerated last month and
China's slowdown looked likely to extend to a seventh quarter,
surveys on Wednesday showed, while the United States proved the
bright spot with better-than-expected news on services and jobs.
* U.S. companies added more jobs than expected in September,
while activity in the vast services sector picked up, suggesting
the economy remained on track for modest growth.
* The European Central Bank is expected to hold interest
rates when it meets on Thursday to allow time for new details on
the health of the euro zone economy and for Spain to ask for
aid.
* The troubled Italian smelter of aluminium group Alcoa
will be able to continue using special contracts allowing
it to buy electricity at lower prices until 2015 following a
decision on Wednesday by the European Commission.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares steadied on Thursday and the safe-haven
dollar eased after positive U.S. data, leaving investors waiting
for more economic indicators from the world's largest economy
later in the day and a European Central Bank policy meeting.
* The yen struggled at two-week lows against the euro and
dollar on Thursday, with wary investors taking a pre-emptive
move in case the Bank of Japan surprises this week by easing
policy.
* U.S. crude held near $88 a barrel in Asia on Thursday
after plunging more than 4 percent the day before, with data
from the euro zone and China heightening worries about economic
growth and oil demand.
* Japan's Nikkei share average stayed near a four-week
closing low in choppy trade on Thursday, with technology shares
slumping on concerns over dwindling profits, although robust
U.S. economic data offered some support.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Britain Bank of England rate decision
1145 Euro zone ECB rate decision
1230 Euro zone ECB President Draghi news conference
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Factory orders for August
1800 U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from Sept.
12-13 meeting
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0211 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8262.25 -27.75 -0.33 8.71
SHFE CU FUT JAN3 59770 700 +1.19 7.97
HG COPPER DEC2 376.80 -1.60 -0.42 9.66
LME Alum 2090.00 -12.50 -0.59 3.47
SHFE AL FUT JAN3 15805 85 +0.54 -0.25
LME Zinc 2074.00 -8.00 -0.38 12.41
SHFE ZN FUT JAN3 15780 130 +0.83 6.66
LME Nickel 18500.00 -25.00 -0.13 -1.12
LME Lead 2292.75 -13.25 -0.57 12.67
SHFE PB FUT 16220.00 100.00 +0.62 6.12
LME Tin 22188.00 88.00 +0.40 15.56
LME/Shanghai arb^ 976
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)