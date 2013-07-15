* China's GDP slows to 7.5 pct in Q2, matches forecasts
* Dollar rises vs euro and basket of currencies
* U.S. retail sales rise by less-than-expected pace in June
By Susan Thomas and Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, July 15 Copper fell on Monday, pressured
by a strong dollar and concerns about the outlook for metals
demand after data showed China's growth slowed in the second
quarter.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended at $6,920 a tonne, down from Friday's close of $6,954.
China's economic growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, from 7.7 percent in the first quarter, although the
figures were in line with expectations, helping to limit
copper's losses.
Also putting pressure on metals was a rise in the dollar
against the euro and a basket of currencies. A strong dollar
makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
"The dollar is firming, and that seems to be applying a bit
of pressure on metals. There are also ongoing concerns about
growth in China," Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"Clearly China is slowing, and not just short term.
Certainly we believe, longer term, it will slow more towards the
6 percent level within the next three to four years."
Many commodities are especially sensitive to growth in
China. The country accounts for about 40 percent of global
consumption of copper, which is used extensively in construction
and power cables.
"The Chinese economy did grow more slowly for the second
consecutive quarter, which appears consistent with the new
government policy of placing greater emphasis on sustainability
and tolerating less economic dynamism," Commerzbank analysts
said in a note.
The dollar trimmed its gains after data showing U.S. retail
sales rose less than expected in June, which dented expectations
of a reduction in stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve this
year.
The flood of easy money created by the Fed since the
2008-2009 financial crisis has been a drag on the U.S. dollar in
recent years, and integral to gains in commodity prices.
In industry news, India's top copper smelter can stay open,
but should take extra steps to prevent pollution, an
environmental court said, ensuring that over half of the
country's output of the metal stays on stream.
Hedge funds and money managers trimmed net short positions
in copper last week, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed.
In other metals, nickel closed at $13,505 from a
last bid of $13,750 on Friday, tin ended at $19,390 from
a last bid of $19,500 and lead closed at $2,055 from a
last bid of $2,071 on Friday.
Zinc closed at $1,892 from $1,903 on Friday, while
aluminium ended at $1,804 from a last bid of $1,843.