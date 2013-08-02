* Copper on track for first weekly gain in three weeks
* Upbeat factory data boosts optimism
* Pace of U.S. jobs growth slows, unemployment rate falls
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Aug 2 Copper reached its highest price
in more than a week on Friday as the dollar fell and after data
showed slightly stronger than expected factory activity in big
metals consumer China.
The gains were capped by caution on the U.S. growth outlook
after mixed jobs figures.
Three-months copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,005 per tonne, after hitting its highest since July
24 at $7,079 a tonne. On Thursday it was last bid at $6,998.
The number of jobs outside the U.S. farming sector increased
by 162,000 last month, below the median forecast in a Reuters
poll for 184,000 new jobs. But the unemployment rate fell to 7.4
percent, its lowest in more than four years.
The figures led to a broad fall in the dollar against the
euro and the yen. A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in
the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.
Copper, used in power and construction, had risen 2.4
percent for the week by the close, its first gain in three
weeks. It registered a monthly gain of 1.9 percent in July.
Factory activity in top metals consumer China was slightly
stronger than expected in July, U.S. manufacturing grew at its
fastest in two years and European factories snapped a run of
declining output, offering some support for metals demand.
"The data shows that the U.S. economy is coming out of the
soft patch," Robin Bhar, an analyst at Societe Generale, said.
"What is supporting commodities is quantitative easing, and
any easing back could have a temporary bearish impact. But
people have to remember that if the Fed scales back on stimulus
it is because the economy is getting stronger. That is good
news."
Markets have been supported this week by a statement by the
Federal Reserve that the U.S. economy continues to recover but
is still in need of support, offering no sign that the bank is
planning to curb its bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in
September.
The European Central Bank (ECB) affirmed interest rates
could fall further from record lows.
Nickel miners have been clinging to plans to maintain
production, despite a growing supply glut and prices around
four-year lows, raising the risk of more writedowns and losses
being unveiled in the current financial reporting season.
Nickel, untraded at the close, was bid at $13,995
from a close of $13,895 on Thursday. Tin closed at
$21,125 from $20,920, and aluminium at $1,809 from
$1,812.
Zinc closed at $1,866 per tonne from $1,855 at the
close on Thursday, and lead at $2,121 from $2,106.