* Dollar rises on expectations of strong U.S. data
* Investors cut bearish positions in copper -CFTC
By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Aug 12 Copper Slipped while aluminium
extended gains on Monday as signs of a pickup in top metals
consumer China and expectations of encouraging euro zone data
came up against a rise in the dollar.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed down 0.3 percent at $7,251 a tonne, marking a modest loss
after four days of gains. During Monday's session it hit its
highest level since June 7 at $7,318.50.
Aluminium finished 0.7 percent firmer at $1,885 a
tonne after hitting a session high of $1,904.75, the highest
since June 12.
Copper finished last week up 3.8 percent, the biggest weekly
gain since September 2012, helped by Chinese trade data that
showed stronger imports across all major commodities. Refined
copper imports have risen 50 percent since April.
"The sharp increase in (copper) imports suggests domestic
demand is holding up well despite the recent credit tightness,"
Sucden analyst Kashaan Kamal said.
"Improving factory production provides further evidence of
resilient demand. However, restocking by Chinese companies could
account for much of the increase."
A dip in copper stemmed from profit-taking and a stronger
dollar could cap further rises, Kamal added. Gains in the dollar
make commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
The dollar rose on expectations that U.S. data due this
week, such as Tuesday's retail sales, would be strong.
There are also views that this week's euro zone gross
domestic product and sentiment figures will further support
hopes the bloc is recovering.
Reflecting a less bearish stance on copper, hedge funds and
money managers cut their net short positions in copper futures
and options in the week to Aug. 6, a report by the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.
ALUMINIUM
CME Group Inc said on Friday the initial trade of
its first aluminium Midwest premium futures contract was made
earlier this week.
The premium, paid over the LME cash price, on U.S. Midwest
aluminum has increased to nearly 9 cents a lb from 4 cents a lb
over the past three years, and is now a larger component of the
aluminum consumer's cost and risk, the CME said.
Aluminium was the strongest gainer on the LME on
Monday, driven by commodity trading advisers and managed futures
funds covering positions.
"The CTAs have been very aggressively selling short for some
time now. You tend to see these moves in aluminium when there is
short-covering," analyst Gayle Berry at Barclays said.
Aluminium has broken out of a pattern, based on technical
signals, and is expected to move higher to about $1,950 a tonne
in August, analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone said in a note.
Nickel ended 0.27 percent firmer at $14,720 a tonne,
zinc rose 0.1 percent to $1,946 and tin also
rose 0.1 percent to $22,100.
Lead failed to trade in closing open outcry
activity, but was last bid at $2,195 a tonne, up 0.7 percent.