By Freya Berry
LONDON, Oct 2 Copper rose off a one-week low on
Wednesday, as the dollar struggled against the euro on weak U.S.
jobs data and after the European Central Bank decided to keep
rates unchanged.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed up 1.13 percent at $7,279 a tonne, from $7,199 on
Tuesday.
Copper, used in power and construction, had made losses
during European trading hours, falling to its weakest in a week
at $7,142 on worries about the impact of the first partial U.S.
government shutdown in 17 years.
But it recovered and turned positive after a surprisingly
weak U.S. private sector jobs report sapped the dollar, while
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi provided a firm
boost to the euro by sticking to the ECB's current stance on
monetary policy.
The euro was further buoyed at the dollar's expense on a
stabilizing political situation in Italy, where Prime Minister
Enrico Letta earlier won a confidence vote in the Senate,
improving appetite for riskier assets like base metals.
A softer U.S. unit against other currencies makes
dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors.
"What might have led the copper prices up today is the
weaker dollar. The prices, despite recovering a bit today, are
still below the levels which we consider to be fair," said Eugen
Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.
"We do believe that Chinese demand picked up in the summer,
and improving indicators are pointing to the direction that the
Chinese economy is again back on the growth path. That is the
single most important factor behind our expectations for higher
copper prices."
Trading volume was thin with China, which accounts for 40
percent of global refined copper demand, away until Oct. 7 for
National Day holidays.
SURPLUS WORRIES
Some investors however were worried about the longer-term
prospects for the metal, due to a looming supply surplus. Copper
has lost more than 8 percent this year.
"As new supply arrives during 2014-15, the market is likely
to move into a lengthy period of oversupply, which will
gradually push copper prices lower," Natixis said in a note.
"While physical scarcity may help to support spot prices
over the remainder of this year, the medium term outlook
for copper prices is for a steady decline."
In other metals, tin closed at $22,825 a tonne from
$23,050 at the close on Tuesday, having earlier hit a near-three
week low of $22,550.
Aluminium closed at at $1,838, a rise of 0.7 percent
from Tuesday's close and nickel gained by 0.2 percent to
close at $13,780 against a previous close of $13,750.
Zinc finished up 0.6 percent at $1,888 a tonne, from
$1,878 on Tuesday while lead rose 0.5 percent to $2,075.