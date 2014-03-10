* China swings to trade deficit in February, exports tumble
* China copper imports fall 30 pct in Feb vs Jan
* Bonded Shanghai copper premiums drop $20/T from late Feb
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, March 10 London copper hit an
eight-month low on Monday and Shanghai contracts dropped by
their 5 percent daily limit, fanned by fears over the unwinding
of copper finance deals in China after its first domestic bond
default last week.
Adding to the downward pressure, China's exports
unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging the trade balance
into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy, even though the Lunar New Year holidays
were blamed for the slide.
A further hit came from China's imports of unwrought copper,
which fell 30 percent in February from January due to weak
Shanghai copper prices. Imports were still up 27
percent from last year's levels, however.
"Clearly there's an unwind of positioning in the credit
markets in China, and as a result of that, copper which was
being held as collateral against that credit is no longer
required," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at
Marex Spectron.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $6,649 a tonne from i$6,782 at the close on Friday. It
earlier slid as low as $6,608 a tonne, its weakest since June 25
and within a whisker off nearly three-year lows.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 5 percent to 46,670 yuan ($7,600) a
tonne, its lowest in more than four years.
ALL EYES ON COPPER FINANCING
China is the world's top user of copper, accounting for 40
percent of global demand. But much of its imports are used as
collateral to raise funds, which are then loaned out in China's
shadow banking sector.
Worries that these financing deals could unravel have
intensified since China recorded its first domestic bond default
on Friday, when loss-making solar equipment producer Chaori
Solar missed an interest payment.
"The loan default by a small Chinese company shows that the
not everything gets bailed out, and that's enough to make people
nervous. I haven't seen for 10 years that LME goes down and
Shanghai goes down even further," Herwig Schmidt, head of sales
at Triland, said.
Reflecting ample supply in China, copper premiums in
Shanghai bond have fallen by $20 to $140-$160 from late January,
according to China price provider Shmet. (www.shmet.com/)
Also Chinese short-term rates and the yuan fell on Monday
following the surprisingly weak data on exports, fuelling
expectations Beijing is quietly easing monetary policy to
buttress wobbly economic growth.
Elsewhere, U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in February
despite the icy weather that gripped much of the nation, easing
fears of an abrupt economic slowdown and keeping the Federal
Reserve on track to continue reducing its monetary stimulus.
Hedge funds and money managers turned copper markets into a
net short in the week to March 4, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
Also curtailing risk appetite were worries about escalating
tensions in Ukraine.
Germany's Angela Merkel delivered a rebuke to President
Vladimir Putin on Sunday, telling him that a planned
Moscow-backed referendum on whether Crimea should join Russia
was illegal and violated Ukraine's constitution.
Aluminium closed at $1,775.50 a tonne from $1,764 at
the close on Friday, while zinc ended at $2,040 from
$2,059 and lead at $2,084 from $2,096.50.
Tin closed at $22,900 a tonne from $22,825 at the
close on Friday, and nickel at $15,450 from $15,295.
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Sydney; editing by
Jason Neely and Jane Baird)