* China bonded copper premiums slide $15 to $120-$140 -Shmet
* Worries over copper finance deals continue to weigh on
market
* LME nickel prices hit 11-month peak on supply concerns
By Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 11 Copper tumbled to the lowest
levels in over three years on Tuesday as investors and
speculators intensified selling because of worries about Chinese
demand and liquidation of inventories used for finance deals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed down 2.6 percent at $6,475 a tonne after touching a low
of $6,469.75, its weakest since July 2010.
Some traders cited news that a Chinese company, Baoding
Tianwei Baobian Electric, had its bonds suspended
from trading after losing 5.23 billion yuan ($852 million),
according to Xinhua news agency.
This caused further worries after last week's unprecedented
domestic bond default by another Chinese firm, Shanghai Chaori,
which implied that even high-yielding debt will no longer carry
an implicit state guarantee.
More defaults on shadow-banking credit would strike at the
heart of copper financing deals.
"More defaults will come, which is concerning to people who
have been China bulls. And there's really no (copper) demand at
the moment in China. The imports were so high at the start of
the year so fabricators don't need to restock," said analyst
Andrey Kryuchenkov at VTB Capital.
A U.S. copper user said Chinese buyers have baulked at
taking delivery of thousands of tonnes of copper scrap.
"We're hearing customers are cancelling orders in China. The
Chinese are already attempting to sell scrap in the
international market," he said.
Further downside in LME prices was expected after copper
broke below support at $6,602 a tonne, the low of June last
year.
"There is still room to fall. You have broken below that
significant support, so the next support you could argue is
$6,200," Kryuchenkov added.
Copper financing deals have locked up vast quantities of
copper in China and helped to underpin the price of the metal.
Much of the copper China imports is used as collateral to
raise funds for China's shadow banking sector, and a lot of
that money has been used to invest in real estate.
Beijing has long tried to tighten credit on financing deals,
which have contributed to rising property prices.
Last week's corporate default was followed by weaker than
expected data at the weekend, showing that China's exports in
February tumbled 18.1 percent from a year earlier, raising
questions about the health of the top commodities buyer.
"I think it's a culmination of China worries," Barclays
analyst Gayle Berry said. "We've had a few weak data points
coming out of China... and then you have concerns about the
financial sector restructuring. That peaked when there was news
that bond was actually allowed to default."
Physical premiums for bonded metal in Shanghai continued to
slide, dropping $15 to $120-$150 a tonne on Tuesday, according
to China price provider Shmet. (www.shmet.com/)
NICKEL GAINS
Nickel was the only LME base metal that managed to
stay in positive territory.
It jumped 2 percent to an 11-month peak of $15,762 a tonne,
supported by a ban on ore exports from Indonesia, but was later
weighed down by fallout from the copper losses and closed up
only 0.65 percent at $15,550.
About $500 million a month in ore and concentrate exports
have stopped since Indonesia's imposition in January of new
mining rules that included a ban on nickel ore. The country was
previously the world's top exporter of the metal.
Zinc failed to trade in closing rings, but was last
bid down 1.9 percent at $2,002 a tonne. Zinc gained about 9
percent from early February to early March, but has since slid
along with other base metals.
While many investors expected prices to rally based on
forecasts that shortages will develop following the closing of
large mines, analyst Jessica Fung at BMO Capital Markets said
that was already in the price.
"BMO Research has adjusted its supply-demand model and
forecasts a relatively tight market in 2014, but zinc prices
appear to already have factored in favourable fundamentals and
there is therefore little price upside near term," she said in a
note.
Aluminium dropped 1.4 percent to finish at $1,750.50
a tonne, lead closed 1.65 percent weaker at a five-month
low of $2,049.50 and tin edged down 0.13 percent to end
at $22,870.
