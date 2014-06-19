* Zinc deficit seen rising on mine closures
* Nickel falls after big stock build
* Dollar index drops to three-week low
By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad
LONDON, June 19 Zinc prices touched their
highest in 16 months on Thursday after recent data showed a
rising market deficit, and investors expect the figure to grow
further as major mines shut down.
In other metals, copper and aluminium ticked higher, lifted
by the dollar's fall to a three-week low, while nickel prices
came under pressure from a build-up in stockpiles.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange LME)
hit a high of $2,155 a tonne in heavy volume, the strongest
since Feb. 20, 2013, before closing at $2,153, up 0.84 percent.
"We are unambiguously positive in our outlook for zinc
prices," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at
Natixis. "We continue to think that the zinc market will
experience a substantial deficit in 2014."
Data on Monday showed the global zinc market was in a
107,000 tonne deficit in January to April, versus a deficit of
17,000 tonnes in January-March.
Brown's forecast of a zinc deficit this year of 476,000
tonnes is at the high end of analysts' estimates, but he said a
decline in zinc inventories so far this year of 235,000 tonnes
shows that it is close to the mark.
WEAK DOLLAR
Copper closed 0.22 percent firmer at $6,725 a tonne,
and aluminium <CMAL3 ended 0.85 percent higher at $1,889, the
highest in about a week.
Helping gains was a drop in the dollar against a basket of
currencies to its weakest level in three weeks after a cautious
message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and after a
fall in jobless claims on Thursday.
A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit
cheaper for holders of other currencies.
"The weaker dollar has helped lift prices this morning after
the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) stayed pretty dovish,"
Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
The metal, used in power and construction, is down 8.5
percent lower from levels at the beginning of the year as doubts
remain about the outlook for demand from top consumer China and
on worries about tight financing for metals.
"Copper prices are not really showing much direction,
particularly given concerns about China's economy ... Prices are
likely to meander around these levels as we are going into the
quiet summer period."
LME nickel closed down 1.1 percent at $18,545 a
tonne, extending losses after dropping 2 percent on Wednesday.
Nickel stocks in LME-registered warehouses surged by 19,242
tonnes across diverse locations in Asia to a record high on
Wednesday, before dipping by just 618 tonnes on Thursday.
Traders said the deliveries reflected metal sold by
producers when prices climbed above $20,000 last month.
The rise in stocks reminded investors that a ban on
unprocessed ore by Indonesia, which spurred 35 percent gains
this year, has not yet hit the refined market.
Lead finished up 0.3 percent at $2,129 a tonne and
tin edged down 0.02 percent to $22,595.
