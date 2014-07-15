* U.S. Fed foresees loose monetary policy
By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 15 Copper steadied on Tuesday as
optimism about demand for industrial metals from top consumer
China and dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve offset
selling by some traders who cashed in following recent gains.
The U.S. economic recovery remains incomplete, with a
still-ailing job market and stagnant wages justifying loose
monetary policy for the foreseeable future, Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen told a Senate committee earlier.
Investors are at the same time less worried about a growth
slowdown in top copper consumer China, putting their faith in
Chinese government promises to keep growth steady.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect Chinese GDP data due out
on Wednesday will show the economy steadied in the second
quarter with annual growth holding firm at 7.4 percent,
suggesting a recovery is taking hold.
"We might see buying in advance of the Chinese numbers
because the talk is the GDP might be better than expected," said
INTL FCStone analyst Ed Meir.
He added, however: "A lot of the (good) news is reflected in
the $600 advance (since mid-June). I don't see another leg
higher in the short term."
Benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) copper ended
kerb trading at $7,130 a tonne, up 0.14 percent and bouncing off
a two-week low of $7,078.25 hit earlier in the session.
Copper jumped 9 percent from June lows to hit a 4-1/2 month
peak of $7,212 a tonne on July 8 but has failed to build on the
gains, despite generally improving economic sentiment.
Traders said the failure to break any higher indicated a
chart-based signal to sell.
"Technical and speculative selling is getting more confident
with lack of upside follow through," said a trader in Hong Kong.
The trader sees support at $7,080, $7,045, and $6,900.
Also a risk for copper, LME stocks have risen slightly over
the past few sessions, with fears creeping in that this is the
beginning of an uptrend.
LME warehouses in Asia have registered a flurry of small
deliveries this month, sparking a reminder of a copper surplus
that is expected to feed into the market in the second half.
Overall though, stocks are still near their lowest in nearly
six years. MCU-STOCKS
In other metals, aluminium ended up 0.93 percent at
$1,960 a tonne, having hit a fresh 13 month high of $1,967.25 a
tonne earlier.
Aluminium stocks MAL-STOCKS have fallen to a 22-month low
below 5 million tonnes. Reflecting a tightening market, the
discount for cash aluminium to three-month prices narrowed to
$20.07, its smallest since late 2012. CMAL0-3
"We are moving from a chronic global surplus (in aluminium)
to a modest deficit," said Natixis analyst Nic Brown.
Zinc ended 0.35 percent lower at $2,299 a tonne, tin
closed up 0.11 percent at $22,175 a tonne, lead
ended down 0.23 percent at $2,208 a tonne and nickel
closed down 0.13 percent at $19,325 a tonne.
