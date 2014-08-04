* Chinese shares close at highest in 7-1/2 months

* Speculators trim net long copper position for 2nd week -CFTC

* Nickel touches 100-day average, points to more selling -Triland (Updates with closing prices)

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Aug 4 Copper rose on Monday as a rally in China's stock markets indicated improving prospects for demand in the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal, although growing global supplies kept investors cautious.

Chinese shares closed at their highest in 7-1/2 months after a China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman said on Friday that improving economic performance, more liquidity and market reforms were sparking a rebound in equities.

Also China's powerful economic planning agency said earlier Beijing would increase investment in areas including the property sector, while authorities would advance wide-ranging economic reforms such as changing the fiscal and pricing systems.

China consumes around 40 percent of the world's copper.

But copper investors were cautious however, given expectations for increased supply this year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit will resume copper concentrate exports by Wednesday, the local chief executive said on Monday, after it resolved a six-month tax dispute with the government.

"The likes of zinc and nickel have their own bullish supply-side story, but copper doesn't really. I think copper is in surplus ... (though) it's relatively small," said Stephen Briggs, an analyst at BNP Paribas.

"We've got another roughly 12 months of this kind of fundamental weakness, where copper could go down as far as $6,000 a tonne, but no more than that," he added.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,130 a tonne from $7,074.50 at the close on Friday, after closing down nearly 1 percent last week.

Limiting losses in copper, U.S. job growth slowed a bit in July and the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, pointing to slack in the labour market, which could give the Federal Reserve room to keep interest rates low for a while.

Also, manufacturing activity in China and most of Asia gathered pace in July, while expansion slowed in Europe but remained healthy in the United States.

Still, hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets on copper futures and options in the week to July 29, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

There is widespread risk aversion in global markets due to political tensions, with the euro zone's sentiment index slumping unexpectedly in August as EU sanctions on Russia weighed on growth expectations.

"If risk aversion remains high, it is likely to preclude any rise in prices for the time being, especially as net long positions continue to be relatively high, which means there is further potential for them to be reduced," Commerzbank said in a note.

Chinese trade data for July will be released on Friday, and copper imports may be low again as trade houses find it difficult to get finance to store metal after suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port earlier this year.

Broker Triland said LME nickel's chart picture was deteriorating, with a close on Friday below support at $18,500 a tonne and after it hit its 100-day moving average for the first time since a bull trend began earlier this year.

"It is a clear sign that nickel is unlikely to resume that uptrend in the near future and is indeed more likely to come under further selling pressure next week," it said in a note on Friday.

Nickel inventories are hitting record highs as hidden stocks leave China following a fraud probe at Qingdao's port, showing supplies are plentiful despite a halt to shipments from top exporter Indonesia.

Nickel closed at $18,500 a tonne from $18,405 at the close on Friday, while tin closed at $22,400 a tonne from $22,475.

Aluminium closed at $2,029 a tonne from $1,975 at the close on Friday, zinc at $2,393.50 a tonne from $2,338 and lead closed at $2,279 a tonne from $2,220.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin

($1 = 6.1790 Chinese Yuan) (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by William Hardy)