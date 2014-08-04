* Chinese shares close at highest in 7-1/2 months
* Speculators trim net long copper position for 2nd week
-CFTC
* Nickel touches 100-day average, points to more selling
-Triland
(Updates with closing prices)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Aug 4 Copper rose on Monday as a rally
in China's stock markets indicated improving prospects for
demand in the world's largest consumer of the industrial metal,
although growing global supplies kept investors cautious.
Chinese shares closed at their highest in 7-1/2 months after
a China Securities Regulatory Commission spokesman said on
Friday that improving economic performance, more liquidity and
market reforms were sparking a rebound in equities.
Also China's powerful economic planning agency said earlier
Beijing would increase investment in areas including the
property sector, while authorities would advance wide-ranging
economic reforms such as changing the fiscal and pricing
systems.
China consumes around 40 percent of the world's copper.
But copper investors were cautious however, given
expectations for increased supply this year.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit will resume
copper concentrate exports by Wednesday, the local chief
executive said on Monday, after it resolved a six-month tax
dispute with the government.
"The likes of zinc and nickel have their own bullish
supply-side story, but copper doesn't really. I think copper is
in surplus ... (though) it's relatively small," said Stephen
Briggs, an analyst at BNP Paribas.
"We've got another roughly 12 months of this kind of
fundamental weakness, where copper could go down as far as
$6,000 a tonne, but no more than that," he added.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed at $7,130 a tonne from $7,074.50 at the close on Friday,
after closing down nearly 1 percent last week.
Limiting losses in copper, U.S. job growth slowed a bit in
July and the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, pointing to
slack in the labour market, which could give the Federal Reserve
room to keep interest rates low for a while.
Also, manufacturing activity in China and most of Asia
gathered pace in July, while expansion slowed in Europe but
remained healthy in the United States.
Still, hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets
on copper futures and options in the week to July 29, the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
There is widespread risk aversion in global markets due to
political tensions, with the euro zone's sentiment index
slumping unexpectedly in August as EU sanctions on Russia
weighed on growth expectations.
"If risk aversion remains high, it is likely to preclude any
rise in prices for the time being, especially as net long
positions continue to be relatively high, which means there is
further potential for them to be reduced," Commerzbank said in a
note.
Chinese trade data for July will be released on Friday, and
copper imports may be low again as trade houses find it
difficult to get finance to store metal after suspected fraud at
China's Qingdao port earlier this year.
Broker Triland said LME nickel's chart picture was
deteriorating, with a close on Friday below support at $18,500 a
tonne and after it hit its 100-day moving average for the first
time since a bull trend began earlier this year.
"It is a clear sign that nickel is unlikely to resume that
uptrend in the near future and is indeed more likely to come
under further selling pressure next week," it said in a note on
Friday.
Nickel inventories are hitting record highs as hidden stocks
leave China following a fraud probe at Qingdao's port, showing
supplies are plentiful despite a halt to shipments from top
exporter Indonesia.
Nickel closed at $18,500 a tonne from $18,405 at the
close on Friday, while tin closed at $22,400 a tonne
from $22,475.
Aluminium closed at $2,029 a tonne from $1,975 at
the close on Friday, zinc at $2,393.50 a tonne from
$2,338 and lead closed at $2,279 a tonne from $2,220.
($1 = 6.1790 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by William
Hardy)