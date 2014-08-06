* Dollar his 11-month high vs basket of currencies
* Nickel hits fresh 6-week low
* Small Chinese importers delay shipments on lending cuts
(Updates with closing prices)
By Alexandra Reza
LONDON, Aug 6 Copper sank to a five-week low on
Wednesday, pressured by a strong dollar and data pointing to
slowing growth in top metals consumer China.
Three month copper on the London Metal Exchange,
closed 1.2 percent lower at $6,970 a tonne. It hit a low of
$6,951.75 a tonne in intraday trade, its lowest since June 30.
Three-month nickel ended 1.7 percent higher at
$18,725 a tonne, rebounding from earlier falls that had pushed
the metal to its weakest level since June 25 at $18,256.
Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank,
said selling pressure was not restricted to copper and nickel.
"All metals today are under strong pressure due principally
to two factors: weaker Asian markets, particularly Chinese, and
a strong U.S. dollar."
The dollar held near an 11-month high against a basket of
major currencies supported by positive U.S. data and a sharp
fall in Germany's industrial orders in June, which weakened the
euro to its lowest since November.
A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated
commodities, including base metals, more costly for holders of
other currencies.
Data on Tuesday showed activity in the U.S. services sector
hit an 8-1/2 year high last month and factory orders surged in
June, bolstering expectations of solid economic growth in the
third quarter.
Indications that growth in China's services sector had
slowed weighed particularly on copper, which is used in
construction and electrical goods.
Growth in China's services sector in July was at its lowest
level in nearly nine years, a private sector survey showed on
Tuesday, indicating a recovery in the broader economy is still
fragile and may need further government support.
On Monday the Chinese government reiterated that it would
increase investment in areas including the property sector,
while authorities will advance wide-ranging economic reforms
such as changing the fiscal and pricing systems.
This plan to catalyse infrastructure investment in the
second half may help offset the slowdown in the property sector,
said Helen Lau, senior metals analyst at UOB-Kay Hian Securities
in Hong Kong.
"We should not be too bearish because the outlook for demand
in the second half is good," Lau said.
Trading sources said, however, that small importers of
refined copper in China are likely to delay term shipments as
local banks cut lending following a probe into an alleged metal
financing scam. This could create extra supply in the
international market, putting further pressure on the metal.
Aluminium ended 0.6 percent higher at $2,025 a
tonne, zinc closed 1 percent lower at $2,357.50 a tonne,
lead ended 0.2 percent higher at $2,243 a tonne and tin
closed 1 percent lower at $22,280 a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore;
editing by Jane Baird and David Evans)