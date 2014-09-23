* China manufacturing unexpectedly picks up in Sept

* Copper deficit narrows to 27,000 T in June - ICSG

* Nearby nickel spreads seen tightening-analyst (Updates with closing prices)

By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 23 Copper prices steadied on Tuesday, after touching three-month lows in the previous session, as manufacturing data from top consumer China helped allay some fears about the outlook for demand.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) closed virtually flat, down 0.08 percent at $6,715 a tonne. It had fallen to a three-month low at $6,707.25 in the previous session.

China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly picked up some momentum in September even as factory employment slumped to a 5-1/2-year low, reassuring investors who had expected weaker numbers from the world's second-largest economy.

The metal used in power and construction is still down by more than 8 percent so far this year, weighed down by a combination of demand concerns and rising supplies.

"It is good that the Chinese economy isn't collapsing, but a weaker PMI (purchasing managers index) number would have raised the likelihood of further stimulus from China, which would have given a boost to copper," said Caroline Bain, senior commodities economist at Capital Economics.

"The property and construction sectors in China are still not showing any signs of recovery. That, coupled with signs that copper mine supplies are ramping up, have led us to expect prices to fall further by the end of the year."

China accounts for as much as 40 percent of global demand for refined copper.

"I think they (metals) have been oversold. But obviously, picking the bottom on these things is difficult when sentiment is changing so quickly in the market. Investors' positioning is definitely on the bearish side," Daniel Hynes, commodity analyst of ANZ in Sydney, said.

"If we did see a couple of positive data points, then the market is certainly ripe for a short-covering rally," Hynes said, adding that physical buyers had been largely sitting on the sidelines.

NICKEL SPREADS

Also helping to push metals prices higher was a rise in the euro against the dollar after a business survey showed Germany's economy probably expanded in the third quarter.

A weak dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Weighing on sentiment, however, was the expectation that more copper supplies would enter the market.

The global refined copper market's deficit narrowed to 27,000 tonnes in June, compared with an 88,000 tonne deficit in May, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

Nickel closed up 0.59 percent at $17,125 a tonne after falling 15 percent over the past two weeks.

Analyst Leon Westgate at Standard Bank said that nearby spreads in nickel are likely to tighten as speculators turn bearish.

"There are real question marks emerging over whether there is enough length still in the market to allow the hedges associated with that LME inventory to be rolled at anything like the levels the market has been accustomed to over recent months," he said in a note.

Since Sept. 10, the discount of cash nickel to the three month contract CMNI0-3 has declined by $20 to $73 a tonne.

Aluminium ended down 0.51 percent at $1,966 a tonne, zinc gained 0.63 percent to finish at $2,254, lead added 0.32 percent to $2,071 and tin dipped 0.35 percent to close at $21,175.

