* Dollar index retreats from four-year high
* U.S. ISM manufacturing index disappoints
* Factory activity weak across Asia, Europe
By Harpreet Bhal and Maytaal Angel
LONDON, Oct 1 Copper prices rebounded slightly
from 3-1/2 month lows on Wednesday but remained vulnerable to
dollar strength, concerns about lacklustre demand from top
consumer China and unrest in neighbouring Hong Kong.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
ended at $6,680 a tonne, up 0.19 percent, having earlier fallen
to its lowest level since June 13 at $6,637 in intraday trade.
Offering some relief to copper, the dollar pulled
back slightly from a recent four-year high after data showed the
pace of growth at American factories slowed in September from
August.
Earlier this session, poor factory readings from across much
of Asia and Europe put the entire base metals complex save
copper on the back foot, with nickel, tin and aluminium touching
multi-month lows.
Still the dollar is expected to sustain its strength for the
rest of the year as investors bet that largely robust U.S.
economic data will lead the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary
policy.
A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
"The LME group has been hit hard by the impact of both a
stronger dollar and more recently, by growing concern about the
massive demonstrations in Hong Kong. We think this is a serious
issue and could outrank the Russian invasion of Crimea in terms
of its potential impact on the markets," said Ed Meir, analyst
at INTL FCStone in a note.
Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong entered their sixth day,
roiling global markets and posing one of the biggest political
challenges for Beijing since it violently crushed pro-democracy
protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989.
Copper posted a 4.5 percent drop in September, its worst
monthly performance since March. It shed close to 5 percent in
the third quarter and is trading more than 9 percent lower so
far this year.
Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann said investors were
likely to be disappointed going forward by a lack of aggressive
stimulus measures to jump-start the Chinese economy, where the
property sector -- a major copper consumer -- has been cooling.
"I would be very surprised to see China stepping in with
more broad-based stimulus measures. At least not in the way that
is needed in order to achieve the 7.5 percent growth target."
Chinese markets were shut on Wednesday for the start of a
week of holidays.
Offering copper some support, workers at Freeport-McMoRan
Inc's Indonesian unit are blocking access to the mine
site to protest against the number of fatal accidents at one of
the world's biggest copper mines. Meanwhile, Glencore-owned
Mopani Copper Mines has suspended some of its planned
$800 million Zambian copper mining projects after the government
withheld $200 million in tax refunds.
Overall though, copper forecasts have pointed to rising
output from new mines and renewed exports from Indonesia.
Improving supply is likely to weigh on prices in the near
term, Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney said. However, he did not
expect a huge surplus of copper, given the frequency of
unexpected output disruptions such as ones announced earlier.
In other metals, tin fell to a 14-month low in
intraday trade at $20,100 a tonne. It later closed at $20,345 a
tonne, up 0.17 percent.
Refined tin shipments from Indonesia may fall to a one-year
low of around 2,000 tonnes for September, industry officials in
the world's top exporter said on Wednesday, with a self-imposed
slowdown in shipments set to be maintained until mid-November.
Nickel ended at $16,095 a tonne, down 1.26 percent,
having earlier dropped to a six month low of $15,869. Aluminium
ended at $1,923 a tonne, down 1.89 percent, having
earlier touched a low of $1,921 -- a level last hit in July.
Zinc closed at $2,270 a tonne, down 0.79 percent and
lead ended at $2,093 a tonne, down 0.29 percent.
