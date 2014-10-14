SYDNEY Oct 14 London copper slipped on Tuesday from two week peaks hit the session before after comments by the Federal Reserve fuelled worries over global growth, disturbing a fragile calm after robust Chinese economic data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped to $6,696 a tonne by 0034 GMT from the previous session when it tipped its highest since Sept. 30 at $6,737 a tonne. Prices are grinding upwards from five-month lows at $6,600 a tonne touched on Oct. 2.

* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 47,850 yuan($7,812) a tonne.

* The Fed should err on the side of caution in its coming decision about when to raise interest rates for fear of upending the U.S. recovery in a weak world economy, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday.

* China's surprisingly strong trade performance in September may reduce the chances of aggressive policy action such as an interest rate cut, but the prospects of a prolonged property slump suggests more measures are still needed to shore up the economy.

* Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit can resume open-pit mining at its Grasberg complex, one of the world's biggest copper mines, after it agreed to improve safety following a fatal accident last month, a government official said on Monday.

* The world's top copper producer Codelco will offer its customers in Europe premiums of $112 per tonne in 2015, unchanged from last year, reflecting weak market conditions due to poor demand and rising supply, sources said on Monday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the U.S. dollar posted its worst day in a year after the comments from the Fed.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0645 France Current account Aug

0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct

0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug

1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin

(1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)