SYDNEY Oct 14 London copper slipped on Tuesday
from two week peaks hit the session before after comments by the
Federal Reserve fuelled worries over global growth, disturbing a
fragile calm after robust Chinese economic data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had slipped to $6,696 a tonne by 0034 GMT from the previous
session when it tipped its highest since Sept. 30 at $6,737 a
tonne. Prices are grinding upwards from five-month lows at
$6,600 a tonne touched on Oct. 2.
* The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 0.6 percent to 47,850
yuan($7,812) a tonne.
* The Fed should err on the side of caution in its coming
decision about when to raise interest rates for fear of upending
the U.S. recovery in a weak world economy, Chicago Federal
Reserve President Charles Evans said on Monday.
* China's surprisingly strong trade performance in September
may reduce the chances of aggressive policy action such as an
interest rate cut, but the prospects of a prolonged property
slump suggests more measures are still needed to shore up the
economy.
* Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Indonesian unit can resume
open-pit mining at its Grasberg complex, one of the world's
biggest copper mines, after it agreed to improve safety
following a fatal accident last month, a government official
said on Monday.
* The world's top copper producer Codelco will
offer its customers in Europe premiums of $112 per tonne in
2015, unchanged from last year, reflecting weak market
conditions due to poor demand and rising supply, sources said on
Monday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks on Wall Street tumbled in late selling on Monday as
the technical picture soured for the S&P 500, while the U.S.
dollar posted its worst day in a year after the comments from
the Fed.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0645 France Current account Aug
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Oct
0900 Euro zone Industrial output Aug
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism Sep
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford)