* Equities, oil under pressure, safe haven gold rises

* Lead hits 17-month low, tin at 15-month low (Adds closing prices)

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Oct 16 Copper prices plunged to their lowest levels in six months on Thursday, pressured by concerns about the outlook for global economic growth and caution about the implications of the approaching end of U.S. stimulus measures.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was untraded at the close but was bid at $6,552 a tonne, or 1.4 percent lower, adding to a more than 2 percent drop the previous day. Earlier on Thursday, it fell to $6,535, its lowest since mid-April.

Other metals also hit multi-month lows in intraday trade. Lead prices hit their lowest in 17 months at $1,961.50, while nickel fell to a seven-month low of $15,340 and tin to $19,220, a 15-month low. Zinc fell to a three-month low of $2,193 a tonne.

European shares fell to a 13-month low, and oil prices sank to four-year lows, while safe haven gold prices traded near one-month highs.

Markets have been hit in recent weeks by weak economic indicators from top metals consumer China as well as from Europe and the United States.

Investors were cautious as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to wind down the asset purchase programme later this month that has boosted markets.

Analysts said that while prices could rebound in the short term from oversold levels, the trend remained lower given the outlook for the global economy.

"The odds are stacked in favor of a small correction (from the sell-off) before the overall trend takes over again, which is due to the concerns around global growth and Fed ending their QE (quantitative easing)," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.

CHINESE DATA

Banks in top consumer China increased lending in September, supporting Beijing's efforts to guide capital into the struggling economy, but foreign investment remained weak and foreign exchange reserve data showed signs of potential capital flight.

In addition, Chinese companies are on track to cut capital spending by around 7 percent this year, the biggest annual reduction since the global financial crisis, deepening an economic chill, a Reuters data analysis showed.

China's official data on Thursday intensified economic worries after U.S. retail sales figures released on Wednesday showed a decline in September as consumers pulled back spending on a range of items, a worrisome economic signal that helped fuel a sell-off on Wall Street.

"Everything is starting to crumble. Equity markets are in disarray. Bond markets are panicking. We are sitting on a ledge, and if the market tips the wrong way, it's going to be a very tough year-end," a trader in Singapore said.

Latest data from the United States showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week, while industrial output rose sharply in September, positive signals that could help ease fears over the economic outlook.

BHP Billiton said it would list a proposed spin-off company comprised of unwanted businesses on the London Stock Exchange as well as in Australia, responding to pressure from some investors.

Aluminum was up 0.1 percent at $1,921.75, zinc fell 2.5 percent to $2,220 a tonne, lead was untraded at the close but was bid at $1,976 a tonne, nickel closed down 2.3 percent at $15,465, and tin closed down 1.9 percent at $19,250.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminum

Most active ShFE aluminum

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin (Additional reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)