By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Jan 14 Copper slid to a 5-1/2 year low on Wednesday after a downward revision to global growth by the World Bank and big falls in oil prices amplified recent fears about the outlook for the economy and demand, triggering a wave of stop-loss selling.

Benchmark LME copper plunged more than 8 percent at one point as traders slashed positions to limit losses, while Shanghai copper prices hit their limit down after falling 5 percent.

LME copper prices fell to their lowest since July 2009 at $5,353.25 a tonne in intraday trade, before recovering slightly to close at $5,548 a tonne, still down more than 5 percent.

Traders said a break of key technical levels around $5,800 and options-related selling magnified the rout, which sees the metal on track to post its biggest one-day drop since October 2011, when concerns about the European debt crisis weighed on prices.

Wednesday's drop also represents a sixth consecutive day of falls for copper, and is the longest losing streak since February last year.

Selling also spilled into other metals, with lead hitting 30-month lows and nickel an 11-month low, while zinc and aluminium tumbled to nine- and eight-month lows respectively.

"The market was very worried about slowing growth anyway so last night's big downward revision to global growth by the World Bank has probably stoked that fear," said Gayle Berry, an analyst at Jefferies Bache.

"Combined with that, there's general risk reduction across all risky assets and the slide in oil prices is having a follow-through effect on metals."

Oil prices pared early losses, but remained near the lowest in nearly six years hit in the previous session. Prices are down about 60 percent since June.

The World Bank lowered its global growth forecast for 2015 and next year due to disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies that offset the benefit of lower oil prices.

Shares in mining giants also tumbled, with Glencore shedding 10 percent to hit a record low, and Anglo American falling around 9 percent as investors slashed their exposure to mining equities.

Brokers Marex Spectron said speculative short positions in copper grew by 21,000 lots to 74,000 lots in the week leading up to Jan. 8. This represented a short of 47 percent of open interest, the largest speculative short in copper since October 2008, they said.

Copper traders had been nervously eyeing two big put option trades at $6,000 and $5,500 per tonne, which they feared could accelerate the market's longest rout in years, they said this week.

Aluminium ended at $1,774 a tonne, down 1 percent, having earlier hit a near-eight month low at $1,756.75 a tonne.

Nickel closed at $14,310 a tonne, down 2.3 percent, having earlier hit a at $13,945, its lowest in 11 months and zinc closed at $2,037, down 2.1 percent. It earlier hit a nine-month low at $2,005.75.

Lead, untraded at the close, was bid at $1,767 a tonne, having earlier fell to a 30-month low at $1,743 a tonne. Tin ended at $19,375, down 0.8 percent.

