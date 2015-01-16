* Chinese grid to boost investment by 24 pct in 2015
By Harpreet Bhal and Eric Onstad
LONDON, Jan 16 Copper edged further away from
5-1/2 year lows on Friday after moves by China to boost power
grid spending and lending helped to ease fears about demand, but
the metal still notched its biggest weekly loss since 2011.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1.3 percent at $5,715 a tonne by the close for its second day
of gains. On Wednesday it was dragged to its lowest since
mid-2009 at $5,353.25, the biggest one-day percentage drop in
more than three years.
Copper found support from news that the Chinese State Grid
plans to boost investment by 24 percent this year, according to
the state-run Xinhua news agency.
"The aggressive targets announced reinforce our expectation
of strong copper (and aluminium) demand growth from the Chinese
power sector," Citi analyst Ivan Szpakowski said in a note.
"Chinese copper demand should outperform overall economic
growth in 2015 and help drive higher copper prices from Q1
lows."
The metals complex also received support from news that
China's central bank will increase its relending quota by 50
billion yuan ($8 billion) this year.
"Infrastructure projects have been fast-tracked in China and
there are other positive comments coming out of there as well,
which has helped (lift copper). The falls on Wednesday were
clearly overdone and not related to fundamentals," Societe
Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
The metal used in power and construction registered a fall
of 6.2 percent this week and has lost 9 percent of its value
since the beginning of the year.
In other metals, aluminium surged 3 percent to close
at $1,845 a tonne for a 1.7 percent weekly rise.
Leon Westgate at Standard Bank said a high aluminium price
up to December had driven smelters to boost production.
"As a result, we have made some significant changes to our
aluminium supply-demand balance (for 2015) since our last
quarterly report," he said in a note. "It now stands at 211,000
tonnes, from 1.27 million tonnes previously forecast."
Aluminium stocks held at three large Japanese ports rose for
a ninth straight month to hit a record high at the end of
December as imports rose and demand weakened at home and
elsewhere in Asia.
The trend reflects the impact of swelling Chinese exports,
which have boosted supplies in the region.
Lead was the biggest gainer, jumping 3.9 percent to
close at $1,850 a tonne. Zinc was up 0.2 percent at
$2,097 a tonne, tin added 0.2 percent to $19,400 and
nickel finished 2.1 percent higher at $14,780.
