* Copper down 10 pct year to date

* Bonded China nickel premiums highest since June (Recasts, adds detail, closing prices)

By Harpreet Bhal

LONDON, Jan 21 Copper rose on Wednesday after reports that the European Central Bank will announce a massive bond-buying programme to boost the euro zone's flagging economy, though gains were kept in check by the uncertain outlook for top buyer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.42 percent by the close at $5,771 a tonne. Prices have rebounded from the 5-1/2 year low of $5,353.25 hit last week but are still down 10 percent in the year to date.

The ECB has proposed a quantitative easing (QE) programme that would see the ECB buy about 50 billion euros ($58 billion) of bonds each month for a minimum of a year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"The ECB's upcoming decision could inflate the demand for copper if they are successful in igniting growth in the euro zone," said Ava Trade's chief maket analyt, Naeem Aslam, pointing to the potential for ECB stimulus to kick-start spending on construction projects.

Also helping copper was news that that new construction of single-family homes in the United States jumped the highest level in more than 6-1/2 years in December in a hopeful sign for the sluggish housing recovery.

Weighing on the metal, however, was Chinese data showing refined copper production rose 13.8 percent to 7.96 million tonnes last year and that the country's economy grew at its slowest pace in 24 years in 2014.

Chinese investment funds, which have helped to push copper to its lowest in more than five years through short-selling, say they will watch China's consumption of the metal after the Lunar New Year to decide whether to try to push it lower again.

Across other metals, bonded premiums for nickel in China are climbing, up $10 to $85, the highest since June NI-BMPBW-SHME. Rising premiums may be a sign that China's stainless steel makers are stocking up on raw materials after Indonesia stopped exporting nickel ore last year.

Nickel rose 2 percent to close at $15,075 a tonne, the strongest gainer in LME metals.

Aluminium finished 1.25 percent higher at $1,867 a tonne, zinc rose 1.9 percent to $2,140 and lead was up 0.53 percent at $1,914.

Tin bucked the trend, falling 0.51 percent to end at $19,350.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Three month LME tin (Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Maytaal Angel in London; Editing by David Goodman)