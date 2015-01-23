* Copper on track for 3 percent fall this week

LONDON, Jan 23 Copper fell on Friday and was on track for its sixth week of declines after failing to post a convincing rebound from last week's 5-1/2 year low, weighed down by a stronger dollar and concerns about the outlook for demand from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) traded 2 percent lower at $5,551 a tonne in official rings. Prices have rebounded slightly from the 5-1/2 year low of $5,353.25 hit last week but are still down more than 11 percent so far this year.

The metal used in power and construction is on track to post a 3 percent weekly fall, its sixth straight weekly decline. The last time copper had a six-week losing streak was in mid-2012.

"We think the fall is too much. After the sharp move, that should be enough for now and copper should begin to climb slowly," said Natixis head of commodities research Nic Brown.

"But there probably isn't any hurry (from consumers in China) to buy copper at the moment as no-one is going to be accumulating metal ahead of Chinese New Year. So that's a short-term negative for copper."

In China, data showed manufacturing growth stalled for the second straight month in January and companies had to cut prices at a faster clip to win new business, adding to worries about growing deflationary pressures in the economy.

Also weighing on metals prices, was a rise in the dollar, which hit highest since September 2003 against the euro. A strong dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Tarnishing the outlook for metals, Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook for the global base metals industry to negative from stable due to weaker economic growth, a drop in investor sentiment in the sector and falling copper prices.

Uncertainty about the outlook for copper demand tempered the effect of bond buying by the European Central Bank (ECB), which some analysts said could support prices.

"We are now seeing consolidation," said analyst Joel Crane of Morgan Stanley in Melbourne.

"There's a strong possibility that ECB QE (quantitative easing) could put a floor under some of these commodity prices ... when the dust settles and people start having a look at asset classes that are mispriced, LME metals might show up on that radar."

In industry news, Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it had picked Gresik, East Java, to locate its planned copper smelter in Indonesia, a move by the Arizona-based miner to comply with an export deal with the government last year.

Premiums for bonded nickel in China have surged in January, an early warning signal of a shortage in raw feed for China's vast stainless steel industry.

Lead traded at $1,846 a tonne, down 2.3 percent, aluminium traded at $1,835.50, down 1.6 percent, zinc was at $2,110.50, down 1.4 percent and tin traded almost flat at $19,500.

Nickel, untraded in official rings, was bid at $14,450, down 2.6 percent.

