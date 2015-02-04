* China cuts banks' reserve requirement ratio by 50 points
* Pan Pacific fails to reach deal with BHP on copper charges
* Coming up: U.S. ADP employment report for Jan at 1315 GMT
(Updates with official prices)
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Feb 4 Copper prices rose to a two-week
high on Wednesday after top consumer China's central bank moved
to add more liquidity to the economy, raising optimism about the
outlook for growth.
Concerns about rising copper stockpiles and uncertainty
about demand, however, kept prices in check.
China's central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must
hold as reserves, the first industry-wide cut since May 2012, to
help boost bank lending and combat a growth slowdown.
"This will give hope to the market that there is some
stimulus on the way and that China is reacting to the weaker
economic data by stimulating growth," said Gayle Berry, metals
strategist at Jefferies.
"It will give temporary support to the market. Whether or
not that continues will depend on whether people believe it
will be enough to filter into the wider economy."
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) rose to a session high of $5,755 a tonne - its highest
since January 22, before paring gains. It traded up 0.1 percent
at $5,685 a tonne in official rings.
Copper posted its biggest one-day gain in 1-1/2 years on
Tuesday.
Copper was pressured earlier in the session by data showing
the services sector in top consumer China grew at the slowest
pace in six months in January as growth in new business
weakened, a private survey showed.
The metal used in power and construction is still down 9
percent so far this year, having touched a 5-1/2 year low of
$5,339.50 last week.
Copper prices remain vulnerable to signs of rising supplies.
LME copper stocks rose by 1,850 tonnes on Wednesday, and have
risen by more than a third this year. MCU-STOCKS
Also weighing on sentiment in the commodities markets was a
drop in oil prices following a four-day rally, as well as a rise
in the dollar against a basket of currencies. A strong dollar
makes commodities priced in the U.S. unit more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Pan Pacific Copper, Japan's biggest smelter, said on
Wednesday it would not be taking term deliveries of copper
concentrate from BHP Billiton in 2015 after the two
failed to agree on processing fees.
Chinese copper producers are cutting demand for raw material
scrap due to low margins at a time of weak metals prices, which
could slow down growth in China's production of refined copper
this year, industry sources said.
Aluminium traded down 0.8 percent at $1,875, zinc
traded down 0.4 percent at $2,147 and nickel
traded at $15,000 down 2 percent.
Lead, untraded in rings, was bid at $1,852, up 0.1
percent and tin, also untraded, was bid at $18,945,
almost flat.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(Additional reporting by James Regan in Sydney, editing by
William Hardy and Susan Thomas)