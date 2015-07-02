MELBOURNE, July 2 London copper held its ground
on Thursday after strong U.S. data eclipsed worries about
factory growth in Asia, with a jobs report later in the session
expected to support the view that the world's biggest economy is
gaining steam.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded flat at $5,778 a tonne by 0029 GMT, following a steady
close in the previous session and after sliding 4 percent in
June.
* Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 0.7
percent to 42,230 yuan ($6,810) a tonne.
* A defiant Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged Greeks on
Wednesday to reject an international bailout deal, wrecking any
prospect of repairing broken relations with European Union
partners before a referendum on Sunday that may decide Greece's
future in Europe.
* U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six
months in June and factory activity picked up, providing fresh
evidence the economy was gathering solid momentum after
contracting at the start of the year.
* Global manufacturing growth slowed last month with most
Asian economies remaining weak, while Greece's woes kept euro
zone factories in check and U.S. manufacturing turned in a mixed
performance, business surveys showed on Wednesday.
* Chile's government said it will inject $225 million in
capital into state-owned copper miner known locally as Codelco,
to help fund its ambitious investment plans.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Stocks worldwide rose on Wednesday on signs a resolution
of Greece's debt crisis appeared in hand, but U.S. stocks later
dropped from earlier levels after the prime minister called on
Greeks to reject a bailout deal with international
creditors.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Producer Prices for May
1230 US Non-farm Payrolls for June
1230 US Unemployment rate for June
1400 US Durable goods, factory orders for May
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.2008 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ed Davies)