* Chinese equities rally 6 percent on Beijing action
* Concerns over China growth persist, posing downside risk
* LME lead stocks see 14,000 T cancellations in two days
(Adds closing prices)
By Maytaal Angel and Eric Onstad
LONDON, July 9 Copper prices rebounded further
on Thursday from a six-year low hit in the previous session, as
Beijing managed to halt panic selling in Chinese equities,
though underlying worries about China's growth persisted.
Beijing's increasingly frantic attempts to stem a stock
market rout were finally rewarded as Chinese shares bounced
around 6 percent, but sentiment towards copper remained
cautious.
China consumes 45 percent of the world's copper.
"We could see continued weakness in the coming weeks, with
the Greek situation unresolved and concerns regarding growth
from China, (though) there's a limit to how low copper can go
because (global) growth will strengthen going into next year,"
Danske Bank analyst Jens Pederson said.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
closed up 2 percent at $5,632 a tonne. It gained 3.4 percent in
the previous session, having sunk at one point to its weakest
since July 2009 at $5,240.
Investors remained nervous about Greece as Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras raced to shore up political support for a tough
package of tax increases and pension reforms due within hours if
Athens is to win a new aid lifeline from
creditors.
"Metals direction will come down to how much the rout has
hit broader sentiment in China. Where do the losses sit? Does
this shake people's confidence in the economy and make them not
spend? That will depend on how much longer this goes on for,"
said Dan Morgan, analyst at UBS in Sydney.
In other metals, tin added 1 percent to end at
$14,295 a tonne. Indicating the market might be tightening, cash
tin traded at a premium of $48 a tonne to the three-month price
CMSN0-3, after touching a premium of $54 on Wednesday, its
highest since November.
There were also indications of tightening in LME lead after
the cancellation of 14,000 tonnes of inventories MPBSTX-TOTAL
over the past two days.
LME stocks are cancelled when an owner of metal gives notice
it is about to be shipped out of a warehouse, which means less
availability.
Analyst Vivienne Lloyd at Macquarie said the move appeared
to be coordinated and may be similar to a bigger one earlier
this year, when nearly 100,000 tonnes of lead stocks were
cancelled, leading to a price rally.
"It looks like someone's used the cancellations to squeeze
the market. It seems like a mini-version of what happened in
March."
LME lead closed up 1.6 percent at $1,815 a tonne
after touching a three-week peak of $1,832. The discount of the
cash to the three-month contract narrowed further to $6.50 a
tonne, from $14 on Monday.
Nickel surged 4.9 percent, the biggest one-day rise
in eight months, to finish at $11,500 a tonne, extending
Thursday's rally of more than 4 percent.
Aluminiuim gained 1.7 percent to end at $1,700 a
tonne while zinc added 1.3 percent to $2,010.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing
by David Goodman and David Evans)