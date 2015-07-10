* Chinese equities rebound and Greek hopes fail to lift
copper
* Shfe copper stocks rise 3.7 percent after 13 weeks of
falls
(Adds closing prices)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 10 Copper slipped on Friday and
clocked a weekly fall of nearly 3 percent as concerns persisted
over top consumer China's demand for the metal even as stock
markets there recovered and in Europe hopes grew for a deal
between Greece and its creditors.
Chinese equities bounced sharply for a second day on Friday,
regaining a degree of composure after a barrage of government
support measures to halt panic-selling earlier this week.
Global equities and the euro were also higher on hopes that
last-minute concessions from Athens would clinch a deal with
international creditors and save Greece from bankruptcy
But in copper, worries about Chinese usage persist.
"Fundamentals right now are clearly not good; there's no
doubt about that. Chinese demand looks bad this year because the
State Reserves Bureau is not buying in the same way as last
year," said Nic Brown, head of commodities research at Natixis.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
ended down 0.8 percent at $5,590 a tonne. Prices dropped to
six-year lows of $5,240 on Wednesday.
Weighing on copper, inventories in warehouses monitored by
the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3.7 percent from last Friday
to 105,276 tonnes, reversing 13 straight weeks of falls.
On the plus side, premiums for bonded copper in Shanghai
climbed $5 to $70, the highest in a month, reflecting bargain
hunting after copper's price plunge. <0#BASEBW-SHMET>
"Based on further Chinese stimulus combined with kickers
from supply interruptions, I think the risk is on the upside for
copper," said SP Angel analyst John Meyer.
Analysts and traders in China expect it to import more
copper in the coming months because sharp falls in LME copper
have opened up a profitable import arbitrage.
Aluminium ended down 0.2 percent at $1,696.50 a
tonne.
"China has been exporting large quantities of aluminium
recently. If aluminium prices were to remain low for any length
of time, however, output would doubtless be cut in China after
all -- this at least is the consensus among local smelters,
traders and refiners," Commerzbank said in a note.
It added that production cuts could begin as soon as the end
of July or early August if the aluminium price in Shanghai does
not settle above 12,000 yuan per ton in the next few weeks.
Zinc closed flat at $2,010 a tonne, lead
dropped 1.4 percent to $1,790, nickel fell 2 percent to
$11,275 and tin ended down 0.3 percent at $14,250.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by David Evans
and William Hardy)