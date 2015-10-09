MELBOURNE Oct 9 London zinc surged three
percent on Friday after top miner Glencore said it would slash
its annual output by a third, while overall sentiment for metals
was buoyed by minutes showing the Federal Reserve was in no
hurry to raise rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three month zinc on the London Metal Exchange
jumped 3.1 percent to $1,718 a tonne by 0139 GMT. Technical
issues had delayed LME price feeds earlier in the session.
* Shanghai zinc gained 1.4 percent to 14,020 yuan a
tonne.
* LME metals rallied in zinc's tailwind. LME copper
climbed 0.9 percent to $5,183 a tonne, while nickel,
aluminium and zinc also rose between half a
percent and one percent.
* Commodities giant Glencore said on
Friday it will cut 500,000 tonnes of zinc production, or around
4 percent of global supply, in its latest move to withstand weak
commodities prices.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve thought the economy was close to
warranting an interest rate hike in September but policymakers
wanted firmer evidence a global economic slowdown was not
knocking America off course.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Friday, taking their cue from a jump
in oil prices as well as gains on Wall Street after minutes of
the Federal Reserve's latest meeting led investors to further
pare bets that the central bank will hike interest rates this
year.
DATA/EVENTS
0645 France Industrial output Aug
1230 U.S. Import prices Sep
1230 U.S. Export prices Sep
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Aug
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin)