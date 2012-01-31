* Mild winter keeps battery makers away from spot market
* European lead premiums dip to $50-$70 from $60-$80 in Dec
* Slowdown tempered by restarting Chinese plants
By Harpreet Bhal
LONDON, Jan 31 A cold snap in Europe has
come too late to kick-start demand for battery material lead
after a milder than usual start to winter in the Northern
hemisphere dampened demand in the first quarter.
Consumers have also been reluctant to buy more lead to add
to stocks built up last year.
Demand for lead usually picks up in cold weather when
batteries, which make up 70 percent of lead demand, tend to fail
and need replacing, but the mild start to winter in Europe and
North America means the metal is likely to miss its seasonal
fillip.
"In terms of the winter battery season, it's coming a little
bit too late now. Consumers would usually be looking through to
February, if it had been a cold winter, to do some restocking
but I have the impression that it's not really the case this
time around," said Neil Hawkes, analyst at CRU.
"The concern is that consumers will just allow stocks to run
down. They should be able to meet any late surge in battery
failures from stock rather than needing to replenish lead to
produce more batteries."
Reflecting the weak start to the year, European premiums for
exworks producer grade 99.97 percent pure secondary lead
PB-EXWP-EU, paid above the LME cash price, slipped to
$50-70 against $60-80 quoted at the end of December, traders
said.
They said battery producers were reluctant to buy on the
spot market, even if the weather turns colder, as they were
adequately stocked in preparation for a cold snap after previous
winters had been colder than usual.
Stocks of refined lead held by consumers were at 98,900
tonnes in November last year, data from the International Lead
and Zinc Study Group showed, roughly in line with stocks held at
the end of 2010.
"That (mild winter) on its own doesn't turn the lead story
bearish but it certainly moderates how bullish you can get about
lead given that so far we have not seen the weather supporting
the demand story," said Nicholas Snowdown, analyst at Barcap.
Late winter and early spring are to see colder than average
weather across the UK and in parts of western Europe and Norway,
while the rest of Europe will see above-normal temperatures,
Weather Services International (WSI) said last week.
PLANTS REOPEN
Analysts said the slowdown was exacerbated by a lack of
Chinese buying due to the Lunar New Year holiday, but demand was
unlikely to collapse as China still needed to make up for some
capacity lost from lead-acid battery plant shutdowns last year.
"Because of what happened last year, there's still a need to
replenish stocks to some extent so I think that's going to be a
part of Chinese demand picking up a little bit more than it
otherwise would through the second quarter," Hawkes said.
China's authorities launched a crackdown on lead-acid
battery plants last year after incidents of lead poisoning were
traced back to a large factory in Zhejiang province.
Industry sources said most of the medium and large-scale
plants that were shut down have now reopened, prompting smelters
to raise production to satisfy pent-up demand.
(Editing by James Jukwey)