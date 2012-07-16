LONDON, July 16 Swiss energy and commodities trader Mercuria has appointed James Jian Wu as head of its new Chinese metals trading business based in Shanghai, industry sources close to the appointment process said on Monday.

Wu, who will be managing director of Mercuria (China) Metal Resources Co. Ltd, has also been made head of global metal physical trading for the company. Recent Mercuria recruit Jin Guo will be Wu's deputy.

Geneva-based Mercuria, one of the world's top five energy trading houses with an annual turnover of more than $80 billion, will announce the appointments later on Monday or on Tuesday, said the sources, who declined to be identified.

A spokesman for Mercuria was not available for immediate comment or to give further details of the appointments.