LONDON, July 16 Swiss energy and commodities
trader Mercuria has appointed James Jian Wu as head of its new
Chinese metals trading business based in Shanghai, industry
sources close to the appointment process said on Monday.
Wu, who will be managing director of Mercuria (China) Metal
Resources Co. Ltd, has also been made head of global metal
physical trading for the company. Recent Mercuria recruit Jin
Guo will be Wu's deputy.
Geneva-based Mercuria, one of the world's top five energy
trading houses with an annual turnover of more than $80 billion,
will announce the appointments later on Monday or on Tuesday,
said the sources, who declined to be identified.
A spokesman for Mercuria was not available for immediate
comment or to give further details of the appointments.