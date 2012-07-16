By Christopher Johnson
LONDON, July 16 Swiss energy and commodities
trader Mercuria has appointed James Jian Wu, formerly at rival
Trafigura, as head of its new Chinese metals trading business
based in Shanghai, industry sources close to the appointment
process told Reuters on Monday.
Wu, who will be managing director of Mercuria (China) Metal
Resources Co. Ltd, has also been made head of global metal
physical trading for the company.
Jin Guo, recently recruited from J.P. Morgan, will
be Wu's deputy and chief financial officer of Mercuria in China.
Geneva-based Mercuria, one of the world's top five energy
trading houses with an annual turnover of more than $80 billion,
will announce the appointments later on Monday or on Tuesday,
said the sources, who declined to be identified.
A spokesman for Mercuria was not available for immediate
comment.
Metals trading sources say Mercuria is building a team of at
least 15 traders and support staff in Shanghai. The new Shanghai
team includes several other staff previously at Trafigura
, the sources said, without giving details.
Mercuria's Shanghai trading team will also include Jianheng
Luo, who will trade derivatives, Hongjan Wang, trading zinc,
lead & precious metals, and Lizhong Li, who will trade nickel,
the sources said.
Mercuria announced a major expansion into metals in May,
with plans to trade copper, aluminium, zinc, nickel, tin and
lead, with activity in the London Metals Exchange (LME), New
York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and in Shanghai.
The Shanghai team will work closely with Mercuria's metals
operations in London, led by Ben Green and Liam Brown, both
previously senior metals traders with Goldman Sachs.
The head of Mercuria's non-oil operations is Roger Jones,
who was recruited from Barclays earlier this year to
expand the company's activities from its initial focus on oil
and energy.