NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. gold and copper futures
rose with the euro in early Wednesday trade, on signs Greece's
bailout was progressing smoothly.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold traded broadly steady, as a boost from a modestly
stronger euro against the dollar partly offset slow consumer
demand and an erosion in holdings of the metal in
exchange-traded products.
* Spot gold was quoted up 0.1 percent on the day at
$1,650.90 an ounce by 1130 GMT.
* COMEX April gold added $2.10 per ounce to
$1,649.10.
* Copper steadied as support from a weaker dollar and a
budding economic recovery in the United States offset worries
about slower growth in China's demand for commodities.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.1 percent to $8,440 a tonne by 1103 GMT, reversing losses
from the previous session when it fell to its lowest since March
9 at $8,383 a tonne.
* COMEX May copper futures gained 1.15 to $3.8410 per
lb.
ECONOMY
* U.S. Existing Home Starts for February due at 0830 a.m.
EST/1230 GMT. Forecast to increase by 1.1 percent.
MARKETS
* World stocks hovered near 8-month highs on further
evidence of a U.S. economic recovery and easing worries about
slowing growth in China.
* Crude oil rose on a surprise drawdown in U.S. inventories.
Prices at 8:04 a.m. EDT (1204 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1648.40 1.40 0.1% 5.2%
US silver 31.985 0.151 0.5% 14.6%
US platinum 1639.10 -15.20 -0.9% 17.1%
US palladium 695.35 -1.70 -0.2% 6.0%
US copper 384.40 1.40 0.4% 11.9%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean)