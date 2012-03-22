NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. gold and copper futures
slid in early Thursday business when the euro tumbled after
release of weak manufacturing data out of both the euro zone and
China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold fell to its lowest level since mid-January on a
stronger dollar, soft Asia consumer demand and weakening
investor appetite for the metal.
* Spot gold fell by as much as 1 percent to a session
low of $1,631.74 an ounce, its lowest since January 16, to then
trade at $1,633.69 an ounce by 0934 GMT.
* COMEX April gold was down $16.50 per ounce, or 0.99
percent, to $1,633.90.
* Copper prices fell to a two-week low after shrinking
factory activity in top consumer China and worsening euro zone
purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) raised concerns about the
outlook for demand, with a weak euro adding pressure to prices.
* Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange
(LME)fell to $8,317.50 a tonne at 1015 GMT, down 1.6 percent
from Wednesday's close of $8,455 a tonne.
* COMEX May copper futures slid 8.30 cents to $3.7625
per lb.
ECONOMY
* HSBC'S China flash Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 48.1
in March from February's 49.6.
* Markit's German March factory PMI fell to 48.1, against
expectations for 51.0 and February's 50.2.
* Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI fell to 48.7 in March,
below the 49.7 expected and 49.3 in February.
* U.S. initial jobless claims at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) are
seen at 354,000, up from last week's 351,000.
* U.S. February leading indicators at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
are forecast up 0.6 percent, versus January's 0.5 percent rise.
MARKETS
* World stocks slipped and the euro tumbled on concern about
contractions in Chinese and German manufacturing.
* Crude fell on weak Chinese and European manufacturing data
and the implications for global energy demand.
Prices at 8:11 a.m. EDT (1211 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1634.00 -16.20 -1.0% 4.3%
US silver 31.775 -0.452 -1.4% 13.8%
US platinum 1619.40 -21.00 -1.3% 15.7%
US palladium 674.00 -14.65 -2.1% 2.7%
US copper 376.65 -7.90 -2.1% 9.6%
(Reporting by Carole Vaporean; Editing by Philip Barbara)