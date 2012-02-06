Feb 6 U.S. gold and copper futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday as a stronger dollar against the euro due to renewed fears about a Greek debt bailout prompted precious metals investors to sell. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold prices slipped, extending the previous session's 2 percent price drop, as concerns over the progress of talks on a Greek bailout weighed on the euro and on assets seen as higher risk, such as stocks and commodities. * Greece has already gone beyond the deadline for finalizing talks on the second euro zone and the International Monetary Fund financing package, and urgently needs to make decisions, the European Commission said on Monday. * Copper eased on the dollar rally and concerns about continued lackluster demand from top consumer China. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * Crude oil dipped as traders and players fretted that a failure to agree on a deal with Greece for a second bailout would dampen demand in the euro zone. * U.S. stock futures, European shares and the euro all slipped on Greece. Prices at 8:20 a.m. EST (1320 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1721.10 -19.20 -1.1% 9.8% US silver 33.400 -0.354 -1.0% 19.6% US platinum 1614.30 -17.60 -1.1% 15.3% US palladium 697.65 -11.20 -1.6% 6.3% US copper 384.45 -5.70 -1.5% 11.9% (Reporting By Frank Tang)