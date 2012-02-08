Feb 8 U.S. gold futures were flat Wednesday after the previous session's rally on optimism about a bailout package for Greece to avoid debt default, and copper contracts rose 1.5 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold futures held steady, taking a cue from the euro's pause after its run to a two month peak as investors bet that Greece would finally secure a second bailout needed to avoid default. * Nasdaq OMX and IKON global markets launch spot gold futures, which seek to simulate the over-the-counter spot gold market trading. * Copper prices surged to their highest levels in more than a week, lifted by improved demand expectations on Greek debt optimism. * China's imports of key commodities, including crude oil, copper and iron ore, are set to have fallen in January as factories shut during the Lunar New Year break, analysts said, cautioning that the outlook for most industrial commodities was bleak. ECONOMY * No major U.S. economic data due. MARKETS * Crude oil rose in the wake of a drop in U.S. inventories reported by an industry group and tension between Iran and the West over the Islamic Republic's nuclear program. * European shares gained and the euro rose on optimism that Greece would avoid debt default. Prices at 8:32 a.m. EST (1332 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG US gold 1747.70 -0.50 0.0% 11.6% US silver 34.285 0.091 0.3% 22.8% US platinum 1652.20 -2.60 -0.2% 18.0% US palladium 709.00 -0.15 0.0% 8.1% US copper 393.10 5.50 1.4% 14.4% (Reporting By Frank Tang)