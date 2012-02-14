Feb 14 U.S. gold and copper futures fell
Tuesday as economic worries about credit downgrades in Europe
offset optimism on a Greek rescue package.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold futures fell as a brief recovery in the euro ran out
of steam and Moody's warned that the agency may cut its triple-A
credit ratings of France, Britain and Austria.
* An official from the Shanghai Gold Exchange said it
planned to launch over-the-counter gold trading and was in talks
with the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to conduct these
trades via the interbank market.
* Copper futures dropped after the euro trimmed gains
against the dollar on waning enthusiasm over a survey showing
Germany, Europe's largest economy, was holding up despite the
debt crisis.
ECONOMY
* U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January as
consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online
shopping.
MARKETS
* European stocks turned lower after initial gains based on
economic optimism.
* Crude oil held steady.
(Reporting By Frank Tang)