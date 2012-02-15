Feb 15 U.S. gold and copper futures
climbed on Wednesday on a weaker dollar against the euro and
economic optimism based on expectations that Greece may avert a
default.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. gold futures rose, influenced by the weaker dollar
and firmer base metals as the market leant toward its
commodity-specific properties.
* Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson
cut his gold ETF bullion holdings by about $600 million in the
fourth quarter, a second straight reduction that was likely
driven by client redemption needs as he remained upbeat on the
metal.
* Copper futures climbed on better demand expectations,
boosted by positive comments from China on the euro zone debt
crisis and cautious expectations that Greece may be able to
avert a messy default.
ECONOMY
* U.S. Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from
its Jan. 24-25 meeting, 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT).
* New York Federal Reserve releases its Empire State
Manufacturing Survey for February, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT).
* U.S. Federal Reserve releases industrial production and
capacity utilization data for January, 9:15 a.m. EST (1415 GMT).
* U.S. National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo
issues February housing market index, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).
* The euro zone economy shrank at the end of 2011 and will
flirt with a mild recession under the weight of the sovereign
debt crisis, data showed, but strength in France and resilience
in Germany may keep it above water.
MARKETS
* The rally in riskier assets such as the euro and equities
resumed on Wednesday on hopes a growing flood of money from
major central banks will support growth as data showed the euro
zone's debt-laden economy headed for a recession.
* Oil rose to $119 a barrel as real and threatened supply
disruptions outweighed concerns about the health of the global
economy.
Prices at 7:36 a.m. EST (1236 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
US gold 1731.90 14.20 0.8% 10.5%
US silver 33.780 0.427 1.3% 21.0%
US platinum 1644.90 16.90 1.0% 17.5%
US palladium 692.25 5.00 0.7% 5.5%
US copper 383.20 1.75 0.5% 11.5%
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Dale Hudson)